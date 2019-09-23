Faraday Future sells North Las Vegas land slated for car plant

Faraday Future, whose much-hyped car plant in North Las Vegas never came out of the ground, has sold its land for less than half the asking price to a Canadian investment firm.

Faraday Future's FF 91 electric car is unveiled during a news conference at CES International in Las Vegas, Jan. 3, 2017. (Jae C. Hong/AP, file)

Aerial view of 900 acres at Apex Industrial Park that Faraday Future put on the market for $40 million, seen Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A man wipes down Faraday Future's new concept car during CES 2017 in the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 06, 2017. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The electric-car maker sold its land at Apex Industrial Park — spanning 913 acres — to H&R REIT, which plans to develop an industrial park, according to a news release from the city of North Las Vegas.

The $16.9 million sale closed Monday, property records show.

Faraday’s sale appears to mark the end of its failed venture to Southern Nevada, where the car maker garnered widespread support for a massive auto factory that it, ultimately, never built.

“The sale of this land represents the end of a major chapter out at Apex and the beginning of the next phase of realizing the mayor and council’s vision for achieving the full potential of this unique economic diversification asset,” City Manager Ryann Juden said in the release.

H&R and Faraday did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Faraday announced in March that it wanted to sell the project site, some 30 miles northeast of the Strip near the Interstate 15-U.S. Highway 93 interchange, for $40 million.

That came after it scrapped the $1.3 billion project in summer 2017 and after the state Legislature approved a $335 million incentive package for the plant in late 2015.

Faraday had found at least one buyer before. It reached a deal by late 2018 to sell the land for an undisclosed sum to New York investment firm Stonehill Capital Management, Clark County records show, but the deal never closed.

Faraday bought 930 acres at Apex in 2016 for around $29.4 million, property records showed, and broke ground on the project that year. Its total acreage was shaved because it sold and traded some land, listing broker Danielle Steffen of Cushman & Wakefield previously said.

It planned to build a 3.4 million-square-foot plant that could produce up to 150,000 electric vehicles annually. But construction stalled amid reports of financial troubles, and Faraday ultimately bailed on the project, saying it wanted an existing facility instead.

The next month, it reportedly leased a 1 million-square-foot former tire plant in central California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

