Las Vegas sees another construction boom, but it’s not like 2006

Workers finish their shifts at the Circa construction site in downtown Las Vegas Boulevard Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

With builders putting up apartments, hotels, warehouses, a football stadium and more, Las Vegas is in the midst of another construction boom.

Plenty of people will cheer the real estate bonanza, given the billions of dollars being spent and the jobs being created. Others will worry we’re in another bubble — a reasonable fear, given how Las Vegas crashed and burned after the last hot streak.

So how does the current building spree measure up to prior boom periods?

Overall, it’s not even close.

An estimated 75,800 people worked in Southern Nevada’s construction industry in December, comprising 7.2 percent of the total workforce. That’s up from 34,800 people, or 4.3 percent of the labor pool, in early 2012, but still far below 112,000 people, or 12.1 percent of the workforce, in mid-2006, according to data from the Associated General Contractors of America.

Construction accounted for a bigger share of the workforce in the mid-1990s as well, a decade before Las Vegas’ real estate market went into hyper-drive.

About 63,500 people worked in the industry in fall 1996, comprising 11.3 percent of the labor pool, AGC data show.