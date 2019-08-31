100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Insider

Sahara Las Vegas naming part of latest effort to revive north Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2019 - 6:11 pm
 

In October 1952, when Las Vegas’ newest hotel was opening in the town’s burgeoning casino corridor, a Review-Journal headline declared: “New Gem Is Added to Glamorous Strip Section As Sahara Opens.”

Decades later, the Sahara has returned to Las Vegas Boulevard — but this time, it’s part of the latest effort to pump life into the sluggish north end of the Strip.

The SLS Las Vegas, which debuted in 2014 as the renovated former Sahara, officially changed its name Thursday to Sahara Las Vegas. If there was any confusion about owner Alex Meruelo’s break with the recent past, work crews Tuesday night demolished the “Sam by Starck” statue out front, tearing down an homage to former SLS owner Sam Nazarian in a spectacle featuring some fireworks and flames.

Meruelo took ownership of the SLS last year. Dusting off the old name, it seems, is an effort to mix Rat Pack-cool nostalgia with a spruced-up property that stumbled under prior owners.

The SLS’ brief history was marked, in part, by layoffs, retail closures and financial losses, all on a part of the Strip that has spent years clawing back from the Great Recession.

After the economy crashed, the north Strip was saddled with mothballed, partially built megaresorts and big vacant lots where other plans never came out of the ground. Foot traffic has been slower than in other parts of tourist-choked Las Vegas Boulevard.

Many locals have been saying for years that a turnaround is coming, given the new project plans that have popped up, but the hoped-for revival has seen mixed results.

* Malaysia’s Genting Group acquired the stalled Echelon in 2013 and announced plans for Resorts World Las Vegas, a multibillion-dollar, Chinese-themed casino. But as time went on, construction made little visible progress, and the expected opening date kept getting pushed back.

Construction eventually gained speed, and Resorts World is slated to open by the end of 2020.

* Australian billionaire James Packer acquired the vacant former New Frontier site, next to Resorts World, in 2014. His group set out to build the 1,100-room Alon Las Vegas, but Packer reportedly had trouble raising project funds.

His company, Crown Resorts, bailed on the project and sold the land to Wynn Resorts. The property remains empty.

* Ex-NBA player Jackie Robinson announced plans in late 2013 to build an arena and a five-star hotel on the former Wet ‘n Wild water park site, next to what’s now Sahara Las Vegas. He later expanded the scope to call for an arena, 44-story and 63-story nongaming hotels, conference space, a bowling alley, a movie theater and more.

He started excavating the site in 2017 but has shown no further progress.

* Developers broke ground on the Fontainebleau in 2007 and planned to open the blue-tinted tower in 2009. But the economy tanked, and the unfinished high-rise went bankrupt in 2009.

Billionaire Carl Icahn bought the project in 2010 for around $150 million and, after leaving it largely untouched, sold it in 2017 for $600 million to developer Steve Witkoff and partners.

The Drew Las Vegas, as the tower is now known, is slated to open in 2022.

* Nazarian, meanwhile, teamed with a San Francisco investment firm to buy the Sahara in 2007. He closed the hotel in 2011 and reopened it three years later as the SLS.

A week or so before the grand opening, Nazarian noted the north Strip was “now building up around us.”

“A lot has changed,” he said at the time. “We’re in a great spot.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
THE LATEST