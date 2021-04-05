Caesars Entertainment looking to hire more than 200 housekeepers

Caesars Entertainment is hosting a virtual hiring event to fill more than 200 housekeeping positions.

Caesars Palace hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is looking to hire more than 200 guest room attendants.

The company is looking to fill the housekeeping positions “immediately” and plans to host a virtual hiring event Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet candidates. The Zoom interviews will be comprised of 15-minute blocks and hiring will be done on the spot, according to a Monday news release. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

There are seven properties looking to hire through this event: Caesars Palace, Rio, Harrah’s Las Vegas, The Linq, Flamingo, Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas. More information can be found online at caesars.com/careers.

