California Pacific Airlines announces new service to Las Vegas, Reno

RENO, Nev. — A small commercial airline that flies out of Carlsbad, California is planning new service to Reno and Las Vegas.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport officials say California Pacific Airlines plans to launch the new routes from Carlsbad to Reno and San Jose on Nov. 1.

Additional service to Las Vegas is scheduled to begin Nov. 15.

The airline is based at McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad.

The commercial flights will be on a 50-seat, Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.

California Pacific intends to announce additional western routes in the future.