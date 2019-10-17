84°F
Business

Can Can Room owner accused of operating brothel appears in court

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2019 - 1:29 pm
 

The Can Can Room’s business license was revoked and the Las Vegas strip club has closed, records show, but the legal battle to force it out of its longtime building is only heating up.

Owner Sam Aldabbagh’s legal team said in a court filing Tuesday that their client “lawfully operated the world-famous”strip joint for more than 40 years and that his new landlord, which accused Aldabbagh in a lawsuit last month of running an illegal brothel there, had launched a “campaign of harassment” against him and the club.

The attorneys also alleged that a former Can Can Room doorman, who claimed in court papers that he observed “numerous illegal activities” at the club and condoms in the VIP rooms, was fired after he solicited sex from dancers and tried to pimp them out.

In court Thursday morning, District Judge Mark Denton scheduled another hearing in the case for Oct. 29.

Sean Thueson, general counsel for landlord The Siegel Group, said afterward that it may not be decided at the next hearing whether the Can Can Room has to leave its building.

Siegel Group founder Steve Siegel in May acquired the 62,000-square-foot commercial building that houses the Can Can Room, 3155 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive., just west of the Strip behind the under-construction Resorts World Las Vegas.

The landlord sued Aldabbagh on Sept. 5 through the property’s holding company, alleging he operates an “illegal business” in violation of state law and his lease and has refused to vacate the building.

According to the lawsuit, dancers must engage in sex acts with Aldabbagh and patrons; Aldabbagh “employs a ‘Madam’ as part of his illegal brothel” who screens women for interviews and collects money from customers for sex acts; and the club has VIP Rooms with beds where employees perform sex acts “in exchange for compensation.”

Aldabbagh – whose name also has been spelled as Aldabagh and AlDabbagh – appeared in court Thursday sporting tinted glasses and a long, black ponytail. He made no statements during the hearing, and afterward, when a Review-Journal reporter tried to speak with him, he walked by without saying anything.

His attorney Thomas Boley later said in a statement that his client “has been a respected businessman in Las Vegas for over 40 years.”

“We are confident in the attorneys’ work product in this case and we look forward to the entire truth coming out,” Boley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

