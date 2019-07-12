Siegel Suites owner buys building near Las Vegas Strip

With signs advertising stripper gear, liquor and a strip club, Steve Siegel’s newly acquired commercial building has a very Vegas feel.

The front of the Siegel Plaza West on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. Siegel Plaza West recently has been purchased by a new owner. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Apple Mollette takes a portrait outside of her job at the Thai St. restaurant at Siegel Plaza West on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. Siegel Plaza West recently has been purchased by a new owner. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The front of the Siegel Plaza West on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. Siegel Plaza West recently has been purchased by a new owner. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With signs advertising stripper gear, liquor and a strip club, Steve Siegel’s newly acquired commercial building has a very Vegas feel.

It also had escort services in upstairs offices, and homeless people would shower out back using hose bibbs, said Siegel, who wants to take the property in a new direction.

Siegel, founder of Las Vegas real estate firm The Siegel Group, acquired a 62,000-square-foot commercial building on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, right behind Resorts World Las Vegas, and a vacant 4,500-square-foot building next door for $8.35 million in late May.

He renamed the property Siegel Plaza West and said he wants to turn it into a hub for eateries.

Casino workers, taxi drivers and others regularly drive on Sammy Davis Jr., but the street is light on restaurant options, according to Siegel.

“The center has a lot of potential,” he told the Review-Journal last month.

Michael Crandall, senior vice president at The Siegel Group, said in an email the property’s tenants include the Can Can Room strip club, a liquor store, a Thai restaurant, massage parlors and “some clothing stores for the entertainment industry.”

Siegel said the escort services were on month-to-month leases, and when he took ownership of the property, he told them they had to move out.

He also said if other tenants weren’t a right fit, he wouldn’t renew their contracts.

Siegel’s other holdings include the Siegel Suites chain of low-priced apartments.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.