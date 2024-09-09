$1.6M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

Scott A., of Omaha, Nebraska, won $1,620,470 after hitting a progressive jackpot playing pai gow poker with a seven-card straight flush Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at Planet Hollywood casino in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Thursday night’s NFL opener wasn’t only good for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the defending Super Bowl 58 champs started its attempt for a three-peat successfully, a visitor from Omaha, Nebraska, stopped into Planet Hollywood to watch the game and play a game or two.

Scott A. won $1,620,470 after hitting a progressive jackpot playing pai gow poker with a seven-card straight flush at the Las Vegas Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Scott, who had been playing for about 90 minutes, said his first reaction was to call his wife.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Plenty of aces to go around.

Congrats on the $23k win! pic.twitter.com/53XIVLfu1r — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 28, 2024

Boulder Station

Four are nice, too.

Triple Double Bonus Poker

Winnings: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/IscjQBgEss — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 28, 2024

“We’re going off the rails …”

Get linky with it.

Got one of them.

Or insane poultry, if you prefer.

The Crazy Chicken

Winnings: $11,140.80 pic.twitter.com/7N1xyrFk2K — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 6, 2024

California

A few players starting their holiday weekend right.

Our casino: the land of jackpots! 🌍💰 Congratulations to all of these guests. pic.twitter.com/HmeOkhEWjH — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) August 30, 2024

Jokers are nice.

This guest walked away with $86,269 after hitting five aces at the Pai Gow table!🤑 🚨PROGRESSIVE UPDATE🚨 pic.twitter.com/NHAusEgzaG — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 5, 2024

Cannery

Scoring well.

Congrats to our guest's fantastic $10k victory! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/L6sHtp2Dox — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 30, 2024

August was filled with jackpot wins! 🤑 Will you be coming to try your luck this month? pic.twitter.com/cR0J1B8pta — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) September 3, 2024

Four Queens

Having fun on Fremont Street.

What’s better than a long weekend? Extra cash to celebrate it with! Sending out waves of congratulations to our lucky jackpot winners this Labor Day weekend! 💰🎊 #fourqueens #lasvegas #jackpot pic.twitter.com/HOYLZ5Qg8D — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 3, 2024

Main Street Station

Celebrating downtown.

We love seeing your smiling jackpot faces! Congratulations lucky guests!🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/hGGxJWAERY — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) August 31, 2024

The Orleans

Be bold.

TRIPLE DOUBLE CASH went off for this lucky local! 🤑 A bold $9 spin delivered a $19,654 payout 😨 pic.twitter.com/MJnx9pQYtv — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 31, 2024

Palms

Gong away.

Pigs fly.

Sam’s Town

Congrats, Jean!

🐔💰 Jean's got the golden egg! She won $10,817.00 on Cluck Cluck Cash with a $1.50 bet! Time to ruffle some feathers and celebrate! 🥳🐣 pic.twitter.com/E6xtt6JiTv — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 29, 2024

Nice $2 spin.

Cheers to our latest jackpot winner! 🎉 They turned a $2.00 bet on Fu Dai Lian Lian Phoenix into an amazing $10,163 prize at Sam’s Town. Will you be next? 💫 pic.twitter.com/dQyxzC25z1 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 4, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Buffalo might be getting tired of Dragon Link getting all the attention.

$10,880.94 jackpot on Buffalo Gold! Congrats to this Santa Fe slots player. pic.twitter.com/AzHKyR9lpv — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) August 29, 2024

South Point

Way to go, Marian!

🌟 Bingo Alert!🌟 Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Marian, a lucky local who won $12,001!🎉 pic.twitter.com/fHSTXG5FyO — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 29, 2024

Suncoast

Timber!

One of our amazing guests hit this $12,702 jackpot on Timber Wolf Triple Power ! 🐺 Come try your luck at Suncoast and see if you can be our next big winner! pic.twitter.com/LwzovlxZA4 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 3, 2024

Strong on the $1.76 spin.

How would you like to win $24,940 off a $1.76 bet?! This could be you! pic.twitter.com/RvfuFpMG9m — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 3, 2024

Sunset Station

Very nice for $1.76 spins.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT🥁 🥁 🥁 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $20,880.81 jackpot💰 💵 💲 pic.twitter.com/hI7obR9fVE — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 27, 2024

BAO ZHU ZHAO FU JACKPOT ALERT🎆 🎇 💰 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $10,793.23 jackpot💲💵 💲 pic.twitter.com/dgJbAawmSb — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 5, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.