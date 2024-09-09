99°F
Casinos & Gaming

$1.6M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Scott A., of Omaha, Nebraska, won $1,620,470 after hitting a progressive jackpot playing pai gow poker with a seven-card straight flush Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at Planet Hollywood casino in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
Scott A., of Omaha, Nebraska, won $1,620,470 after hitting a progressive jackpot playing pai gow poker with a seven-card straight flush Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at Planet Hollywood casino in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2024 - 12:22 pm
 

Thursday night’s NFL opener wasn’t only good for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the defending Super Bowl 58 champs started its attempt for a three-peat successfully, a visitor from Omaha, Nebraska, stopped into Planet Hollywood to watch the game and play a game or two.

Scott A. won $1,620,470 after hitting a progressive jackpot playing pai gow poker with a seven-card straight flush at the Las Vegas Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Scott, who had been playing for about 90 minutes, said his first reaction was to call his wife.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Plenty of aces to go around.

Boulder Station

Four are nice, too.

“We’re going off the rails …”

Get linky with it.

Got one of them.

Or insane poultry, if you prefer.

California

A few players starting their holiday weekend right.

Jokers are nice.

Cannery

Scoring well.

Four Queens

Having fun on Fremont Street.

Main Street Station

Celebrating downtown.

The Orleans

Be bold.

Palms

Gong away.

Pigs fly.

Sam’s Town

Congrats, Jean!

Nice $2 spin.

Santa Fe Station

Buffalo might be getting tired of Dragon Link getting all the attention.

South Point

Way to go, Marian!

Suncoast

Timber!

Strong on the $1.76 spin.

Sunset Station

Very nice for $1.76 spins.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

