$1.6M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
Thursday night’s NFL opener wasn’t only good for the Kansas City Chiefs.
While the defending Super Bowl 58 champs started its attempt for a three-peat successfully, a visitor from Omaha, Nebraska, stopped into Planet Hollywood to watch the game and play a game or two.
Scott A. won $1,620,470 after hitting a progressive jackpot playing pai gow poker with a seven-card straight flush at the Las Vegas Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Scott, who had been playing for about 90 minutes, said his first reaction was to call his wife.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Plenty of aces to go around.
Congrats on the $23k win! pic.twitter.com/53XIVLfu1r
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 28, 2024
Boulder Station
Four are nice, too.
Triple Double Bonus Poker
Winnings: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/IscjQBgEss
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 28, 2024
“We’re going off the rails …”
Dragon Train
Winnings: $11,831.77 pic.twitter.com/88DfDFZWZn
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 30, 2024
Get linky with it.
Lighting Link
Winnings: $11,140.10 pic.twitter.com/Rbtgr6XHaF
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 30, 2024
Got one of them.
Bonus Poker
Winnings: $16,020 pic.twitter.com/PqozadNIAw
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 4, 2024
Or insane poultry, if you prefer.
The Crazy Chicken
Winnings: $11,140.80 pic.twitter.com/7N1xyrFk2K
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 6, 2024
California
A few players starting their holiday weekend right.
Our casino: the land of jackpots! 🌍💰 Congratulations to all of these guests. pic.twitter.com/HmeOkhEWjH
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) August 30, 2024
Jokers are nice.
This guest walked away with $86,269 after hitting five aces at the Pai Gow table!🤑
🚨PROGRESSIVE UPDATE🚨 pic.twitter.com/NHAusEgzaG
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 5, 2024
Cannery
Scoring well.
Congrats to our guest's fantastic $10k victory! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/L6sHtp2Dox
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 30, 2024
August was filled with jackpot wins! 🤑 Will you be coming to try your luck this month? pic.twitter.com/cR0J1B8pta
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) September 3, 2024
Four Queens
Having fun on Fremont Street.
What’s better than a long weekend? Extra cash to celebrate it with! Sending out waves of congratulations to our lucky jackpot winners this Labor Day weekend! 💰🎊 #fourqueens #lasvegas #jackpot pic.twitter.com/HOYLZ5Qg8D
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 3, 2024
Main Street Station
Celebrating downtown.
We love seeing your smiling jackpot faces! Congratulations lucky guests!🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/hGGxJWAERY
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) August 31, 2024
The Orleans
Be bold.
TRIPLE DOUBLE CASH went off for this lucky local! 🤑
A bold $9 spin delivered a $19,654 payout 😨 pic.twitter.com/MJnx9pQYtv
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 31, 2024
Palms
Gong away.
who said $5 can't get you anywhere? 💸
palms vip → https://t.co/jkHFnu46cA#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay #jackpot pic.twitter.com/tCf1WAN8J2
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) August 29, 2024
Pigs fly.
this little piggy hit the jackpot. 🐽
palms vip → https://t.co/P4TrdSDPqC#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/0xmBhRsULQ
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) September 5, 2024
Sam’s Town
Congrats, Jean!
🐔💰 Jean's got the golden egg! She won $10,817.00 on Cluck Cluck Cash with a $1.50 bet! Time to ruffle some feathers and celebrate! 🥳🐣 pic.twitter.com/E6xtt6JiTv
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 29, 2024
Nice $2 spin.
Cheers to our latest jackpot winner! 🎉 They turned a $2.00 bet on Fu Dai Lian Lian Phoenix into an amazing $10,163 prize at Sam’s Town. Will you be next? 💫 pic.twitter.com/dQyxzC25z1
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 4, 2024
Santa Fe Station
Buffalo might be getting tired of Dragon Link getting all the attention.
$10,880.94 jackpot on Buffalo Gold! Congrats to this Santa Fe slots player. pic.twitter.com/AzHKyR9lpv
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) August 29, 2024
South Point
Way to go, Marian!
🌟 Bingo Alert!🌟
Join us in giving a HUGE congratulations to Marian, a lucky local who won $12,001!🎉 pic.twitter.com/fHSTXG5FyO
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 29, 2024
Suncoast
Timber!
One of our amazing guests hit this $12,702 jackpot on Timber Wolf Triple Power ! 🐺 Come try your luck at Suncoast and see if you can be our next big winner! pic.twitter.com/LwzovlxZA4
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 3, 2024
Strong on the $1.76 spin.
How would you like to win $24,940 off a $1.76 bet?! This could be you! pic.twitter.com/RvfuFpMG9m
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 3, 2024
Sunset Station
Very nice for $1.76 spins.
DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT🥁 🥁 🥁
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $20,880.81 jackpot💰 💵 💲 pic.twitter.com/hI7obR9fVE
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 27, 2024
BAO ZHU ZHAO FU JACKPOT ALERT🎆 🎇 💰
Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $1.76 and hit a $10,793.23 jackpot💲💵 💲 pic.twitter.com/dgJbAawmSb
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 5, 2024
