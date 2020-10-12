86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Casinos & Gaming

$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 1:36 pm
 
Updated October 12, 2020 - 2:11 pm

Sometimes that bonus bet pays off.

Local player Linda won $100,139 by hitting a royal flush with a blind bonus bet at Red Rock Resort, according to the Twitter account of Station Casinos.

The Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em Progressive Jackpot hit around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Planet Hollywood Resort

One guest hit two jackpots on the Strip casino’s opening weekend, winning more than $60,000.

Another guest needed just one spin to win $50,000 on a Wheel of Fortune machine.

Sam’s Town

Holding one ace, getting the other three with a kicker earned one guest $20,000.

California Hotel

One guest got the beat with a $11,621.70 jackpot on Dancing Drums.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
2
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
3
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
4
Police investigate attack on the Strip
Police investigate attack on the Strip
5
Vegas hit ‘Absinthe’ announces return to the Strip
Vegas hit ‘Absinthe’ announces return to the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST