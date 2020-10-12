$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
The Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em Progressive Jackpot hit around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Sometimes that bonus bet pays off.
Local player Linda won $100,139 by hitting a royal flush with a blind bonus bet at Red Rock Resort, according to the Twitter account of Station Casinos.
🚨 Jackpot Alert! 🚨
Congrats to our guest, Linda! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gQglFyY8Rb
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) October 12, 2020
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Planet Hollywood Resort
One guest hit two jackpots on the Strip casino’s opening weekend, winning more than $60,000.
Huge congratulations to our lucky guest who set the standard for reopening weekend! The guest won not one, but TWO jackpots totaling over $60K on the same game earlier today💫
#BeSceneAtPH pic.twitter.com/WX2upgjyBA
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) October 10, 2020
Another guest needed just one spin to win $50,000 on a Wheel of Fortune machine.
Our slots continue to be on 🔥 during reopening weekend!
Another lucky winner walked away with $50k. #BeSceneAtPH pic.twitter.com/KSW8ZZ7770
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) October 11, 2020
Sam’s Town
Holding one ace, getting the other three with a kicker earned one guest $20,000.
4 Aces and a Deuce lands our lucky Triple Double Bonus Poker player a $20,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/XcuY6hmI9j
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 6, 2020
California Hotel
One guest got the beat with a $11,621.70 jackpot on Dancing Drums.
This lucky guest is banging a drum all the way to the bank after hitting this $11,621.70 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/rEuUqnq86r
— California Casino (@thecalcasino) October 7, 2020
