$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino

The Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em Progressive Jackpot hit around 8 p.m. Sunday.

(Station Casinos)

Sometimes that bonus bet pays off.

Local player Linda won $100,139 by hitting a royal flush with a blind bonus bet at Red Rock Resort, according to the Twitter account of Station Casinos.

🚨 Jackpot Alert! 🚨 Congrats to our guest, Linda! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gQglFyY8Rb — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) October 12, 2020

The Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em Progressive Jackpot hit around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Planet Hollywood Resort

One guest hit two jackpots on the Strip casino’s opening weekend, winning more than $60,000.

Huge congratulations to our lucky guest who set the standard for reopening weekend! The guest won not one, but TWO jackpots totaling over $60K on the same game earlier today💫

#BeSceneAtPH pic.twitter.com/WX2upgjyBA — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) October 10, 2020

Another guest needed just one spin to win $50,000 on a Wheel of Fortune machine.

Our slots continue to be on 🔥 during reopening weekend! Another lucky winner walked away with $50k. #BeSceneAtPH pic.twitter.com/KSW8ZZ7770 — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) October 11, 2020

Sam’s Town

Holding one ace, getting the other three with a kicker earned one guest $20,000.

4 Aces and a Deuce lands our lucky Triple Double Bonus Poker player a $20,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/XcuY6hmI9j — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 6, 2020

California Hotel

One guest got the beat with a $11,621.70 jackpot on Dancing Drums.

This lucky guest is banging a drum all the way to the bank after hitting this $11,621.70 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/rEuUqnq86r — California Casino (@thecalcasino) October 7, 2020

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.