$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino

The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.

A Las Vegas visitor hit four aces with a kicker on a video poker machine to collect $100,000 on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor to Las Vegas has some extra spending money, perhaps to enjoy the various college basketball tournaments occurring across the region.

Playing $125 hands Thursday night, the video poker player hit four aces with a kicker to collect $100,000, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The ascension of a bank account.

$3 to $15k 😳 Congratulations to this guest on the amazing jackpot! pic.twitter.com/tdtAUpUZdk — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 10, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Big haul for $4.80.

We love seeing our guests win! 💰👏

Bet: $4.80

Won: $11,475 pic.twitter.com/g1YkPyHYBl — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 9, 2023

Palace Station

An incredible win on a 7-spot hit.

Rampart

A Dragon Cash jackpot for more than $53,000 sets the pace.

Sam’s Town

A successful hunt.

This guest was on the hunt for Five Treasures when he hit this $11,138.00 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/8LDdPviWUt — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 9, 2023

Blow out those candles.

The gift that keeps on giving! 🎁 Once again, this Payday Happy Birthday game paid out a $10,303 jackpot off a $.50 bet!! pic.twitter.com/iKG5kj2gPK — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 10, 2023

