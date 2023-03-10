71°F
Casinos & Gaming

$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2023 - 11:39 am
 
A Las Vegas visitor hit four aces with a kicker on a video poker machine to collect $100,000 on ...
A Las Vegas visitor hit four aces with a kicker on a video poker machine to collect $100,000 on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor to Las Vegas has some extra spending money, perhaps to enjoy the various college basketball tournaments occurring across the region.

Playing $125 hands Thursday night, the video poker player hit four aces with a kicker to collect $100,000, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

The ascension of a bank account.

Green Valley Ranch

Big haul for $4.80.

Palace Station

An incredible win on a 7-spot hit.

Rampart

A Dragon Cash jackpot for more than $53,000 sets the pace.

Sam’s Town

A successful hunt.

Blow out those candles.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Atlantic City dealers with cancer want casino smoking ban
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

Several Atlantic City casino dealers with cancer, and others who fear they may develop it, are asking New Jersey lawmakers to ban smoking in the state’s casinos.

