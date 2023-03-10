$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.
A visitor to Las Vegas has some extra spending money, perhaps to enjoy the various college basketball tournaments occurring across the region.
Playing $125 hands Thursday night, the video poker player hit four aces with a kicker to collect $100,000, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
The ascension of a bank account.
$3 to $15k 😳
Congratulations to this guest on the amazing jackpot! pic.twitter.com/tdtAUpUZdk
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 10, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
Big haul for $4.80.
We love seeing our guests win! 💰👏
Bet: $4.80
Won: $11,475 pic.twitter.com/g1YkPyHYBl
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) March 9, 2023
Palace Station
An incredible win on a 7-spot hit.
$21,000 KENO JACKPOT! 💰💰
Bet ➡️ $13 pic.twitter.com/ZBRGgfOaz6
— Palace Station (@palacestation) March 10, 2023
Rampart
A Dragon Cash jackpot for more than $53,000 sets the pace.
Happy Friday! We wish to inspire you with some of this week's great Jackpots! We hope it's your turn to win this weekend! https://t.co/TRlNgqbvMO #rampartcasino #jackpot #jackpotwinner #luckywinner #luckycasino #vegaswinner #luckyslot #luckycasino #vegasluck #vegasbaby pic.twitter.com/pGbMUdosfc
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) March 10, 2023
Sam’s Town
A successful hunt.
This guest was on the hunt for Five Treasures when he hit this $11,138.00 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/8LDdPviWUt
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 9, 2023
Blow out those candles.
The gift that keeps on giving! 🎁 Once again, this Payday Happy Birthday game paid out a $10,303 jackpot off a $.50 bet!! pic.twitter.com/iKG5kj2gPK
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 10, 2023
