Casinos & Gaming

$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2021 - 2:30 pm
 
The new porte cochre at Circa is illuminated and ready for visitors on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Downtown Las Vegas’ newest casino has the latest jackpot winner.

Playing $125 per hand, a video poker player at Circa hit a clubs royal flush Sunday morning to win $100,000 on a Ultimate X Video Poker machine, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A slots player won $11,182.23 with a Dragon Link Grand Progressive jackpot.

California Casino

Playing $10 a hand, a video poker player collected $11,055.81 on a diamond royal flush.

Playing 4 Card Keno at $4 a spin, Adam hit two 6-spots, a 7- and 8-spot to win $20,320.

Fremont

A Buffalo slots jack paid out $22,542.30 on a $3.60 wager.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Steven B. won $25,000 playing Double Diamond.

Playing a video poker hand, one guest got the jack of diamonds to win a $40,000 royal flush.

The Orleans

Same scenario, different suit at the off-Strip casino.

Treasure Island

Marienka W. won a slots jackpot worth $12,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

