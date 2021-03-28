$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
The win at Circa was one of several victories across the Las Vegas Valley.
Downtown Las Vegas’ newest casino has the latest jackpot winner.
Playing $125 per hand, a video poker player at Circa hit a clubs royal flush Sunday morning to win $100,000 on a Ultimate X Video Poker machine, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
A slots player won $11,182.23 with a Dragon Link Grand Progressive jackpot.
California Casino
Playing $10 a hand, a video poker player collected $11,055.81 on a diamond royal flush.
Playing 4 Card Keno at $4 a spin, Adam hit two 6-spots, a 7- and 8-spot to win $20,320.
Fremont
A Buffalo slots jack paid out $22,542.30 on a $3.60 wager.
Harrah’s Las Vegas
Steven B. won $25,000 playing Double Diamond.
Playing a video poker hand, one guest got the jack of diamonds to win a $40,000 royal flush.
The Orleans
Same scenario, different suit at the off-Strip casino.
$40,000 Royal Flush jackpot at #TheOrleans!
Treasure Island
Marienka W. won a slots jackpot worth $12,000.
