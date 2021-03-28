$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

The win at Circa was one of several victories across the Las Vegas Valley.

Downtown Las Vegas’ newest casino has the latest jackpot winner.

Playing $125 per hand, a video poker player at Circa hit a clubs royal flush Sunday morning to win $100,000 on a Ultimate X Video Poker machine, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

JACKPOT ALERT 🤑 Another big win this morning for a lucky guest- A $100,000 royal flush on Ultimate X Video Poker. ♣️ Keep ‘em coming! #CircaLasVegas #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/Ry40wOXZGE — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) March 28, 2021

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A slots player won $11,182.23 with a Dragon Link Grand Progressive jackpot.

Congratulations to our lucky local and his $11,182.23 Grand Progressive jackpot on our Dragon Link game!!!@aristocratslots pic.twitter.com/IxbX4O3mKR — Binion's (@BinionsLV) March 23, 2021

California Casino

Playing $10 a hand, a video poker player collected $11,055.81 on a diamond royal flush.

Wow, look at this amazing win! Only holding the Ten and King of Diamonds turned into a sweet Royal Flush! pic.twitter.com/Lckw0VWuvJ — California Casino (@thecalcasino) March 27, 2021

Playing 4 Card Keno at $4 a spin, Adam hit two 6-spots, a 7- and 8-spot to win $20,320.

Today is Adam's lucky day!!! He was playing 4 Card Keno, betting $4, and happily left with a whopping $20,320! pic.twitter.com/CFJbAYtTu1 — California Casino (@thecalcasino) March 27, 2021

Fremont

A Buffalo slots jack paid out $22,542.30 on a $3.60 wager.

This lucky winner who wished to remain anonymous turned their visit into a profitable one, hitting this whopping $22,542.30 Buffalo jackpot, betting $3.60! #WinnerWednesday pic.twitter.com/yClaRee0bo — Fremont Casino (@fremont) March 24, 2021

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Steven B. won $25,000 playing Double Diamond.

Congratulations to Steven B. on your $25,000 #Jackpot WIN playing Double Diamond. Thanks for Coming Out to Play! 🤩 💜 🎉 Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/8bgOjBa9gy — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) March 25, 2021

Playing a video poker hand, one guest got the jack of diamonds to win a $40,000 royal flush.

Another @Caesars_Rewards winner walks away with a $40K #jackpot 🤩 👏 #Congrats #ComeOutandPlay Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/eKKGfN46mZ — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) March 27, 2021

The Orleans

Same scenario, different suit at the off-Strip casino.

Treasure Island

Marienka W. won a slots jackpot worth $12,000.

#WinnerWednesday is here and Marienka W. is our big winner! She walked out with $12k! Just imagine what you could do with THAT! Sign up for the @TIPlayersClub to be our next big winner! #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3Zlz0 pic.twitter.com/lCG8tKVw3h — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 24, 2021

