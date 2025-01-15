60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$104K slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Liza L. of Las Vegas hit the Dollar Storm Progressive Super Grand Jackpot for $104,378 on Tuesd ...
Liza L. of Las Vegas hit the Dollar Storm Progressive Super Grand Jackpot for $104,378 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas. (Rampart)
More Stories
A man holds a betting sheet as he waits in line to bet on the NCAA basketball tournament at Wes ...
Gaming Control Board recommends licensing for sports-betting company
Brittnie Watkins (Courtesy)
Gaming Control Board member not seeking reappointment
Michigan man claims he was electrocuted by faulty lamp in Strip hotel
Strip casino-resort changes parking policy for new year, more gaming news
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2025 - 1:27 pm
 

This time, 13 proved very lucky for a Las Vegas slot player.

Liza L., who was playing for just 13 minutes Tuesday night on a $2 bet, hit the Dollar Storm Progressive Super Grand Jackpot for $104,378 at Rampart, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Strong start up north.

Boulder Station

Collecting wins on the Boulder Strip.

Cannery

No deuces, no worries.

Ellis Island

Let’s hear it for Hard Rock Omar!

A man won over $13,000 on a slot machine at Ellis Island. (Ellis Island)
A man won over $13,000 on a slot machine at Ellis Island. (Ellis Island)

Four Queens

Celebrating a pair of five-figure jackpots.

Fremont

Walking away with a big check.

Golden Nugget

A nice variety of wins are noted.

Main Street Station

Not shabby for a $2 spin.

Palms

Triple the spin, triple the fun.

Red Rock Casino

Abundant Fortune doesn’t lie.

A column of 7s cashes in.

Sam’s Town

The classics still pay out.

No decisions necessary.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES