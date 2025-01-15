$104K slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
This time, 13 proved very lucky for a Las Vegas slot player.
Liza L., who was playing for just 13 minutes Tuesday night on a $2 bet, hit the Dollar Storm Progressive Super Grand Jackpot for $104,378 at Rampart, according to a casino spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Strong start up north.
Congrats to our guest on the $35k win on Diamond Reels! pic.twitter.com/PvcARC7BEE
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 11, 2025
Boulder Station
Collecting wins on the Boulder Strip.
Dragon Cash
Congratulations to this guest on making a $12.50 bet and won $10,387.50 pic.twitter.com/QwCw2N4hgH
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 9, 2025
Fu Dai Lian Lian Fusion
Congratulations to this guest who won $10,508.91 with a $4.80 bet pic.twitter.com/upzgGO97qy
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 10, 2025
Superlock Jackpot
Congratulations to this guest who won $13,823.91 with a $.60 bet pic.twitter.com/pgKcTAsKR5
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 13, 2025
Bank Busters
Congratulations to this guest who won $14,068.46 who bet $4 pic.twitter.com/iKySdu8HfR
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 14, 2025
Cannery
No deuces, no worries.
Congrats to our guest on the $16k win! pic.twitter.com/h6920CZSku
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 14, 2025
Ellis Island
Let’s hear it for Hard Rock Omar!
Four Queens
Celebrating a pair of five-figure jackpots.
It was a weekend for big winners at Four Queens! 💵🎉 Congratulations to the two lucky local who grabbed $20,000 and $10,900 jackpot! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/o3EvC95LWW
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) January 13, 2025
Fremont
Walking away with a big check.
After a $3 bet this lucky guest walked out with $11,831!🤑 Congratulations!🎉 pic.twitter.com/xWHeBL9gA4
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 11, 2025
Golden Nugget
A nice variety of wins are noted.
💸 Another day, another payout. pic.twitter.com/cCrtZFdM9U
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 14, 2025
Main Street Station
Not shabby for a $2 spin.
After a $2 bet, this lucky guest walked out with $14,400! Congratulations!💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/o0eICrGUWb
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 11, 2025
Palms
Triple the spin, triple the fun.
chasing rainbows paid off. $270 turned into a $40,450 pot of gold. 🌈💰
palms vip → https://t.co/UEYX0sGdNz#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/3XJEZht64W
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 15, 2025
Red Rock Casino
Abundant Fortune doesn’t lie.
BIG WINNER 🎰
With a $1.76 bet, this lucky guest won $31,505.20! pic.twitter.com/SCjd7jUtI7
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 10, 2025
A column of 7s cashes in.
Congratulations to our lucky Four Card Keno winner!
A nice $16 bet into a $26,720 win ✨ pic.twitter.com/fQGcbzsSm3
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 13, 2025
Sam’s Town
The classics still pay out.
And just like that, a Ten Times Pay $10,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/EB21K0jegA
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 9, 2025
No decisions necessary.
Dealt!! pic.twitter.com/SJUQrsa9oC
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 10, 2025
