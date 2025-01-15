$104K slot jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

This time, 13 proved very lucky for a Las Vegas slot player.

Liza L. of Las Vegas hit the Dollar Storm Progressive Super Grand Jackpot for $104,378 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas. (Rampart)

Liza L., who was playing for just 13 minutes Tuesday night on a $2 bet, hit the Dollar Storm Progressive Super Grand Jackpot for $104,378 at Rampart, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Strong start up north.

Congrats to our guest on the $35k win on Diamond Reels! pic.twitter.com/PvcARC7BEE — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 11, 2025

Boulder Station

Collecting wins on the Boulder Strip.

Dragon Cash

Congratulations to this guest on making a $12.50 bet and won $10,387.50 pic.twitter.com/QwCw2N4hgH — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 9, 2025

Fu Dai Lian Lian Fusion

Congratulations to this guest who won $10,508.91 with a $4.80 bet pic.twitter.com/upzgGO97qy — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 10, 2025

Superlock Jackpot

Congratulations to this guest who won $13,823.91 with a $.60 bet pic.twitter.com/pgKcTAsKR5 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 13, 2025

Bank Busters

Congratulations to this guest who won $14,068.46 who bet $4 pic.twitter.com/iKySdu8HfR — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 14, 2025

Cannery

No deuces, no worries.

Congrats to our guest on the $16k win! pic.twitter.com/h6920CZSku — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 14, 2025

Ellis Island

Let’s hear it for Hard Rock Omar!

Four Queens

Celebrating a pair of five-figure jackpots.

It was a weekend for big winners at Four Queens! 💵🎉 Congratulations to the two lucky local who grabbed $20,000 and $10,900 jackpot! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/o3EvC95LWW — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) January 13, 2025

Fremont

Walking away with a big check.

After a $3 bet this lucky guest walked out with $11,831!🤑 Congratulations!🎉 pic.twitter.com/xWHeBL9gA4 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 11, 2025

Golden Nugget

A nice variety of wins are noted.

💸 Another day, another payout. pic.twitter.com/cCrtZFdM9U — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 14, 2025

Main Street Station

Not shabby for a $2 spin.

After a $2 bet, this lucky guest walked out with $14,400! Congratulations!💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/o0eICrGUWb — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 11, 2025

Palms

Triple the spin, triple the fun.

chasing rainbows paid off. $270 turned into a $40,450 pot of gold. 🌈💰 palms vip → https://t.co/UEYX0sGdNz#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/3XJEZht64W — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 15, 2025

Red Rock Casino

Abundant Fortune doesn’t lie.

BIG WINNER 🎰 With a $1.76 bet, this lucky guest won $31,505.20! pic.twitter.com/SCjd7jUtI7 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 10, 2025

A column of 7s cashes in.

Congratulations to our lucky Four Card Keno winner! A nice $16 bet into a $26,720 win ✨ pic.twitter.com/fQGcbzsSm3 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 13, 2025

Sam’s Town

The classics still pay out.

And just like that, a Ten Times Pay $10,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/EB21K0jegA — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 9, 2025

No decisions necessary.

