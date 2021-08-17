$109K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

The Eastvale, California, visitors were in town to celebrate a birthday.

Alex Martinez and his wife pose after winning a jackpot of $109,603 at Paris Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (Caesars Entertainment)

A birthday celebration turned out bigger for a pair of California visitors.

Alex Martinez of Eastvale, California, hit a royal flush on Three Card Poker to win a $109,603 jackpot Friday at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Martinez and his wife were in town on vacation to celebrate her birthday. With the windfall, the couple said they plan on paying off some bills and buying a car for their children.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

Jackpots of $15,060 and $12,433 were celebrated.

Congratulations to two lucky @bconnected members on their jackpot wins! One guest took home $15,060 on Cash Express and another won $12,433 while playing Coin Combo. Congratulations to our lucky winners!#Jackpot #Winners #CanneryCasino pic.twitter.com/321w0wZGjr — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 16, 2021

Green Valley Ranch

A $25 bet on video poker hit for $10,000 after the spades royal flush.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who landed a $20,000 Jackpot off a Royal Flush and a $25 bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/CIFOS9Omrj — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 13, 2021

Harrah’s

A Double Diamond jackpot paid out $25,000.

Congrats 🎉 to this lucky @Caesars_Rewards guest on their $25,000 #jackpot playing Double Diamond 🎰🙌 #ComeOutandPlay Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Bk8RoOcrGt — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) August 12, 2021

Sunset Station

An 8-spot hit on a video poker machine helped one player collect $40,176.

J A C K P O T! 🤑 🤑 🤑

A lucky guest took home a $40,176 Jackpot after a $16 bet! pic.twitter.com/gL133Ma5q6 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 14, 2021

