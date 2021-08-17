98°F
Casinos & Gaming

$109K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2021 - 10:41 am
 
Alex Martinez and his wife pose after winning a jackpot of $109,603 at Paris Las Vegas on Frida ...
Alex Martinez and his wife pose after winning a jackpot of $109,603 at Paris Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (Caesars Entertainment)

A birthday celebration turned out bigger for a pair of California visitors.

Alex Martinez of Eastvale, California, hit a royal flush on Three Card Poker to win a $109,603 jackpot Friday at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Martinez and his wife were in town on vacation to celebrate her birthday. With the windfall, the couple said they plan on paying off some bills and buying a car for their children.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

Jackpots of $15,060 and $12,433 were celebrated.

Green Valley Ranch

A $25 bet on video poker hit for $10,000 after the spades royal flush.

Harrah’s

A Double Diamond jackpot paid out $25,000.

Sunset Station

An 8-spot hit on a video poker machine helped one player collect $40,176.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

