$109K video poker jackpot hits in North Las Vegas

Elsewhere in the Las Vegas Valley, two players at a Strip casino also collected six-figure jackpots.

What will Strip resorts do when noncompete agreements become illegal?

Nevada gaming win increases slightly, visitation up in May

Las Vegas tram shuts down as resort prepares to close

A California visitor won a $109,509 jackpot after hitting a sequential royal flush playing video poker Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Aliante in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A video poker player is returning to California in much better shape.

The Golden State visitor won a $109,509 jackpot after hitting a sequential royal flush at Aliante, according to a casino spokesperson.

The win off a $5 spin connected on Sunday.

Big wins at Caesars

A pair of video poker players recently hit six-figure jackpots at Caesars Palace.

One player won $150,000 on Five Star Poker; the other took home $120,450 on Ultimate X Poker.

Congrats to this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who won a $150,000 Jackpot playing Ultimate X Video Poker. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/D1Awd4Sxcn — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) June 25, 2024

Huge congrats to this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who won a $120,450 Jackpot! 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/tCTTQe4muo — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) June 21, 2024

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Big hit off a $25 spin.

Turning big risks into even bigger wins! Congratulations on that $10k jackpot! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oCF2oY3Cxo — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 17, 2024

Celebrating a $12K victory.

Raising a toast to our guest's sweet $12k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/h9t27xQ5Is — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 27, 2024

Binion’s

New machines are hot downtown.

Our new machines are as hot as the Vegas sun! ☀️ Congrats to the lucky jackpot winners who landed between $4,200 all the way up to $12,000 🤩💸🎉#moneymonday #lasvegas #dtlv #binions #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/iCMXLXwv24 — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) June 17, 2024

Boulder Station

A plethora of wins in the east.

Four Card Keno

Winning: $15,688 pic.twitter.com/wBmfPKow3A — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 18, 2024

Four Card Keno

Winning: $28,000 pic.twitter.com/5Zyj9DVsiR — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 25, 2024

Game King DBL DBL Bonus

Winning: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/VNtfjYLTuO — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 27, 2024

Four Card Keno

Winning: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/83BZNgabK0 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) June 26, 2024

Cannery

Congrats, Maria!

Cheers to Maria for bagging a whopping $44k! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/K8NERrmHhl — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 24, 2024

Durango

Winning big off a $125 spin.

$29,995 major jackpot hit on the $1M Dragon Link machine. Congrats to our lucky boarding pass member! pic.twitter.com/QjdVby6QHQ — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) June 27, 2024

Ellis Island

Hitting big on Shamrock Fortunes.

Excalibur

Congrats, Edna!

Congratulations to our big jackpot winner, Edna! 🎰 Must be 21 years or older. Please gamble responsibly. 1.800.GAMBLER.https://t.co/OiesSLq0tx pic.twitter.com/sRQWC2ThmQ — Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) June 27, 2024

Gold Coast

Hearts afire.

This $10 hand came up HUGE for a recent lucky winner: they held the 10, King & Queen on the way to a PROGRESSIVE ROYAL FLUSH JACKPOT and $16,798! 👑 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8bv1jrgIGu — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) June 22, 2024

The Orleans

Someone was on a hot streak.

3 ROYAL FLUSHES

3 DIFFERENT SUITS

3 HOURS 🤯 A lucky winner recently went on a once-in-a-lifetime VP run with us! Here's the scoop: ♦️ 9:00AM for $3,259

♣️ 9:14AM for $2,000

♠️ 11:58AM for $2,000 INCREDIBLE! pic.twitter.com/kpLJQUmgHy — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 17, 2024

Palms

Cleaning up on a $20 hand.

jackpot winner in the house. 🎉 guess dinner is on you tonight. 😏 play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/5lZfCyqsTa#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/bx4khu8oJ7 — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) June 19, 2024

$50 hands work, too.

Rampart

California resident Issa Babikyan won $42,126 betting $25 on the 10-cent denomination on the “Lock it Link” game.

Las Vegas local Jacquelyn Rohan, who has been gaming at Rampart since 1999, won $23,199.30 on the second $25,000 Silver Anniversary High Limit Progressive.

Joe D. hits a jackpot June 20 for $58,299 playing the Dragon Link progressive.

A local won a $50,643 jackpot. The guest was playing in the new High Limit Slots Room betting $5 on the 10-cent denomination on a Dragon Link machine.

Another local was playing $1 denomination on a Dollar Storm machine betting $5 a spin when she hit a $58,856 super grand jackpot this past weekend. She was only playing at the machine for about 15 minutes.

Sam’s Town

More winning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

🐺 Big win alert! One lucky player at Sam’s Town won a $26,850 Coyote Moon bonus jackpot! Will you be our next winner? 🌕 pic.twitter.com/O8in5cp5ON — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 23, 2024

A huge shoutout to this lucky Sam's Town guest who won $15,065 on Huff N’ Even More Puff with just a $1 bet! This game recently landed on our casino floor and is already a hit! Come check it out and see if you can win big too! pic.twitter.com/z84rxQwwc5 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 18, 2024

🎉 Big congrats to our lucky guest who walked away with an incredible $20,000 on Triple Double Bonus Poker after landing 4 aces and a 2! 💰 pic.twitter.com/TCbGwXR4Ah — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 24, 2024

Santa Fe Station

This tiger is magic.

Magic Treasures Tiger Jackpot! Congrats to this lucky local who hit a $10,763.90 Grand progressive last night. pic.twitter.com/xFseuZ6190 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) June 25, 2024

South Point

Big score on pai gow poker.

Jackpot Alert! 🎉 This lucky local hit the 5 aces jackpot on Pai Gow Poker, winning $46,625 plus an extra $4,000 on the fortune bonus. Talk about "ace-sounding" luck! 🏆💰 pic.twitter.com/Z93UQ90Kj9 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 21, 2024

Way to go, Charles!

Congratulations to our lucky winner, Charles! He won $11,882 with 5 Aces on Pai Gow Poker, plus an additional $2,000 fortune bonus! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/ttfvOEhzWZ — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 25, 2024

Congrats, Trish!

🎉 Congratulations to our Bingo winner Trish! 🎉 With a total win of $10,150 at the 5 PM session, she claimed a win with diamonds, earning an additional $10,000 jackpot on top of her original prize! 💎 What an incredible win! 🎊✨ pic.twitter.com/UGHgcbfWgy — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 22, 2024

Suncoast

Major wins in the west Las Vegas Valley.

What a win! Our guest is celebrating an $18,000 jackpot from 4-card Keno! Are you ready to play? pic.twitter.com/PhbwU8FjAQ — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 28, 2024

✨ Luck struck at Suncoast with a thrilling $11,510 Jackpot win on Dragon’s Law Fortune Bags! Come join the fun and see if you can be our next big winner! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/5PJYRtflk1 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 18, 2024

One of our lucky guests reeled in a massive $10,107 jackpot on a $3.75 bet playing Ocean Spin Kingdom here at Suncoast. pic.twitter.com/RBcovKzVYb — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 26, 2024

🍀 Feeling Lucky? 🍀

Congrats to our fortunate guest who hit the Crazy Chickens jackpot for $10,047 from a $0.75 bet here at Suncoast! 🐔✨ Proof that sometimes, a small bet can lead to a big win! pic.twitter.com/0D3VXmLNab — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 24, 2024

🍀 Luck was on their side! A huge congrats to our amazing guest who hit the Delicious Delights Big Hot Flaming Pots jackpot and took home $11,251! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/QsXjDe4Rji — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 23, 2024

Treasure Island

Hurray, Zikfrid and Brian!

Tuscany

Marking three wins east of the Strip.

We love our winners! Like the lucky winner who took home over $10K and a lucky Keno winner who took home over $6K! 💰 Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #TuscanyLV pic.twitter.com/DUSPkqcMTD — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) June 17, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.