$109K video poker jackpot hits in North Las Vegas

A California visitor won a $109,509 jackpot after hitting a sequential royal flush playing vide ...
A California visitor won a $109,509 jackpot after hitting a sequential royal flush playing video poker Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Aliante in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2024 - 7:57 am
 

A video poker player is returning to California in much better shape.

The Golden State visitor won a $109,509 jackpot after hitting a sequential royal flush at Aliante, according to a casino spokesperson.

The win off a $5 spin connected on Sunday.

Big wins at Caesars

A pair of video poker players recently hit six-figure jackpots at Caesars Palace.

One player won $150,000 on Five Star Poker; the other took home $120,450 on Ultimate X Poker.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Big hit off a $25 spin.

Celebrating a $12K victory.

Binion’s

New machines are hot downtown.

Boulder Station

A plethora of wins in the east.

Cannery

Congrats, Maria!

Durango

Winning big off a $125 spin.

Ellis Island

Hitting big on Shamrock Fortunes.

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

Excalibur

Congrats, Edna!

Gold Coast

Hearts afire.

The Orleans

Someone was on a hot streak.

Palms

Cleaning up on a $20 hand.

$50 hands work, too.

Rampart

California resident Issa Babikyan won $42,126 betting $25 on the 10-cent denomination on the “Lock it Link” game.

Las Vegas local Jacquelyn Rohan, who has been gaming at Rampart since 1999, won $23,199.30 on the second $25,000 Silver Anniversary High Limit Progressive.

Joe D. hits a jackpot June 20 for $58,299 playing the Dragon Link progressive.

A local won a $50,643 jackpot. The guest was playing in the new High Limit Slots Room betting $5 on the 10-cent denomination on a Dragon Link machine.

Another local was playing $1 denomination on a Dollar Storm machine betting $5 a spin when she hit a $58,856 super grand jackpot this past weekend. She was only playing at the machine for about 15 minutes.

Sam’s Town

More winning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Santa Fe Station

This tiger is magic.

South Point

Big score on pai gow poker.

Way to go, Charles!

Congrats, Trish!

Suncoast

Major wins in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Treasure Island

Hurray, Zikfrid and Brian!

Tuscany

Marking three wins east of the Strip.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

