Casinos & Gaming

$11.8M Megabucks jackpot hit in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
August 11, 2017 - 11:02 am
 
Updated August 11, 2017 - 11:20 am

A Las Vegas visitor has won a Megabucks jackpot valued at a little more than $11.8 million.

The winner, identified only as Rodolfo T., hit the jackpot about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fremont in downtown Las Vegas. He made a max-bet wager on the IGT Megabucks Double 3X4X5X Pay game to win the prize.

“The Fremont has awarded many thousands of jackpots throughout its 60-year history in Las Vegas, but none quite like this,” Fremont vice president and general manager Jim Sullivan said in an email. “We’re incredibly excited to be a part of this amazing jackpot.”

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.

Megabucks resets at $10 million.

 

