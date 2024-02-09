$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A guest scored a $122,976.65 jackpot Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, on a Dragon Link slots machine at Circa in downtown Las Vegas. (Circa via X)

Circa has enjoyed the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas. One guest Thursday night enjoyed the festivities a little more.

A guest scored a $122,976.65 jackpot Thursday night on a Dragon Link slots machine, according to the downtown casino’s X account.

Big Game, big wins. 🤑 Last night, a lucky guest scored $122,976.65 on our Dragon Link slot! 🎰🐲#CircaLasVegas #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/V0DiVu8aXn — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) February 9, 2024

Double duty at Durango

A guest hit an $80,000 jackpot on video poker, then hung around for an additional $25,000 slots jackpot.

We’re taking bit bets on more than just football, check out this $80,000 max action poker win today. pic.twitter.com/GRv3bkVPi1 — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) February 9, 2024

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A mighty jackpot to the north.

Celebrating a mighty victory! Congrats on the $10k win! 💰🎉! pic.twitter.com/0BiFiieo1N — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) February 7, 2024

Durango

A $6 spin wins.

This Buffalo Gold winner hit a gold mine with this $23,783.50 jackpot earlier this morning on a $6.00 bet. pic.twitter.com/h50sXHGo8G — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) February 6, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Congratulations, Chris!

JACKPOT‼️ Congrats to lucky winner Chris on hitting it big on our Wolf Run Eclipse machine over the weekend, to the tune of $10,369.79! pic.twitter.com/mzqYDeNb6A — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) February 7, 2024

Palms

I think the postcard is a nice touch.

drumming up BIG wins. 🥁 we've got another jackpot on Dancing Drums. play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/8qpzItuybB — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) February 8, 2024

Suncoast

An outstanding return on a $1.76 spin.

One of our lucky guests hit the jackpot on Coin Trio Fortune Trails and won a whopping $11,671.10 from just a $1.76 bet! Congratulations to the winner! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/QmRtvdk5fe — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 8, 2024

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.