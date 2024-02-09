52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 2:45 pm
 
A guest scored a $122,976.65 jackpot Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, on a Dragon Link slots machine at ...
A guest scored a $122,976.65 jackpot Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, on a Dragon Link slots machine at Circa in downtown Las Vegas. (Circa via X)

Circa has enjoyed the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas. One guest Thursday night enjoyed the festivities a little more.

A guest scored a $122,976.65 jackpot Thursday night on a Dragon Link slots machine, according to the downtown casino’s X account.

Double duty at Durango

A guest hit an $80,000 jackpot on video poker, then hung around for an additional $25,000 slots jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A mighty jackpot to the north.

Durango

A $6 spin wins.

Oyo Las Vegas

Congratulations, Chris!

Palms

I think the postcard is a nice touch.

Suncoast

An outstanding return on a $1.76 spin.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
2
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
3
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
4
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
5
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A packed house watches the screens at the Sports Book at Westgate in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 1 ...
Nearly 68M US adults plan to bet on Super Bowl in Las Vegas
By Wayne Parry Associated Press

Nearly 68 million American adults — about 1 in 4 — plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl, setting a record by a wide margin, according to the gambling industry’s national trade association.

The exterior of the MGM Tower next to the Borgata casino is shown on Dec. 28, 2023, in Atlantic ...
Judge rules casinos have no duty to stop compulsive gamblers from betting
By Wayne Parry Associated Press

Atlantic City’s casinos have no legal obligation to stop compulsive gamblers from betting, a judge ruled, dismissing a lawsuit from a self-described problem gambler who accused the Borgata and its parent company, MGM Resorts International, of plying him with offers to gamble despite knowing about his addiction.

More stories
6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip
6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Resolution to winning: January’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley
Resolution to winning: January’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley
Pair of 6-figure jackpots connect in Pahrump
Pair of 6-figure jackpots connect in Pahrump
Two players win combined $360K in one weekend at Strip casino
Two players win combined $360K in one weekend at Strip casino