$124K table game payout hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The seven-card straight flush paid out $99,466, and the player also scored an extra $25,000 on the fortune bonus.

A pai gow poker player won $124,466 on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson. (South Point)

A pai gow poker player won $124,466 on Tuesday morning at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

This wolf not so bad, but the jackpot is big.

This lucky winner really blew the house down with a $19,398 grand progressive! 🎰 💰 pic.twitter.com/3sDfsF8908 — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 17, 2023

The Orleans

An $11.04 wager pays off.

STACK IT. 💰 A bold $11.04 spin scored this lucky winner a big-time $13,268.91 payout! pic.twitter.com/6rcwnsEg7G — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 17, 2023

