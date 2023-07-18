107°F
Casinos & Gaming

$124K table game payout hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2023 - 12:14 pm
 
A pai gow poker player won $124,466 on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson. (South Point)

A pai gow poker player won $124,466 on Tuesday morning at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

The seven-card straight flush paid out $99,466, and the player also scored an extra $25,000 on the fortune bonus.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

This wolf not so bad, but the jackpot is big.

The Orleans

An $11.04 wager pays off.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

