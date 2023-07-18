$124K table game payout hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The seven-card straight flush paid out $99,466, and the player also scored an extra $25,000 on the fortune bonus.
A pai gow poker player won $124,466 on Tuesday morning at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
California
This wolf not so bad, but the jackpot is big.
This lucky winner really blew the house down with a $19,398 grand progressive! 🎰 💰 pic.twitter.com/3sDfsF8908
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 17, 2023
The Orleans
An $11.04 wager pays off.
STACK IT. 💰
A bold $11.04 spin scored this lucky winner a big-time $13,268.91 payout! pic.twitter.com/6rcwnsEg7G
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 17, 2023
