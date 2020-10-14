$133K pai gow jackpot hits at just-reopened Strip casino

Planet Hollywood reopened Thursday and had two slots players hit three jackpots during its first weekend back.

Surprise No. 1 for John Daley: Two friends brought him to Las Vegas for a surprise birthday trip.

Surprise No. 2 for the birthday boy: hitting for more than $130,000 at pai gow.

Daley drew four aces and a joker, completing the mega jackpot on Pai Gow Poker 5 Ace’s for $133,037 at the just reopened Planet Hollywood Resort, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Don't think for a minute that it's only our slots that are on 🔥 John D. hit the major jackpot on Pai Gow Poker walking away with $133,037! Who's going to be our next winner? #BeSceneAtPH pic.twitter.com/Dnx8c8KbVl — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) October 13, 2020

The winning hand hit early Tuesday morning for the Caesars Rewards member. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.

