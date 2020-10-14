90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Casinos & Gaming

$133K pai gow jackpot hits at just-reopened Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2020 - 5:33 pm
 

Surprise No. 1 for John Daley: Two friends brought him to Las Vegas for a surprise birthday trip.

Surprise No. 2 for the birthday boy: hitting for more than $130,000 at pai gow.

Daley drew four aces and a joker, completing the mega jackpot on Pai Gow Poker 5 Ace’s for $133,037 at the just reopened Planet Hollywood Resort, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand hit early Tuesday morning for the Caesars Rewards member. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.

Planet Hollywood reopened Thursday and had two slots players hit three jackpots during its first weekend back.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
2
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
3
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
4
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
5
Veteran Las Vegas gaming executive Scott Menke dies
Veteran Las Vegas gaming executive Scott Menke dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST