Casinos & Gaming

$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 11:26 am
 
Updated September 14, 2020 - 12:38 pm

It’s good when items in your life line up in order.

It was outstanding for one video poker player on a 25-cent machine.

A player at Red Rock Resort hit a sequential royal flush Sunday afternoon on a Bonus Poker game to win $150,850.24 on a $1.25 bet, according to the Twitter account of Station Casinos.

The winner had the ace-king-jack-10 of hearts on the initial draw and landed the queen of hearts.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At Binion’s, a visitor from Michigan hit the progressive jackpot on a Wonder Woman slots game for $15,335.16.

At Fremont, Robert won a $12,122.86 jackpot playing Triple Jackpot Gems.

At Cannery, a slots player on a Wild Wild Pearl hit for $10,533.50.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

