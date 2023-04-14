$154K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

Mat Franco has a fan with a little more cash on hand.

Daniel Shepherd of Fayetteville, Arkansas, won $154,916 after landing a Mega Jackpot on Three Card Poker on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Linq in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Mat Franco has a fan with a little more cash on hand.

Daniel Shepherd of Fayetteville, Arkansas, won $154,916 after landing a Mega Jackpot on Three Card Poker at The Linq, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Shepherd, who was in town to catch “Mat Franco’s – Magic Reinvented Nightly,” hit the jackpot at 11 p.m. Thursday after playing for 30 minutes.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

When life hands you diamonds …

Help us congratulate this guest on the $12k win! pic.twitter.com/VLDNN0vMYx — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 12, 2023

Fremont

Some ham near the Easter holiday.

This lucky winner's PIGGY bank is set to BURST! 🐖 💰 Nothing like a $12,114.03 handpay (on a $6 spin) to make a trip to Fremont a lifelong memory! pic.twitter.com/l34DcLN8Fx — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 10, 2023

The Orleans

Dancing Drums sets the pace for this four-pack.

WINNER, WINNER, WINNER! 💰 Congratulations to these lucky guests who won big during their recent visits to The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/mUvMj16NNS — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 11, 2023

Railroad Pass

Big wins on Buffalo here.

Rampart

An ordinary hold with extraordinary results.

A patron since 2006 hits for $32,541.

Sam’s Town

NBC’s old slogan: “Proud as a … ”

This $11,923 win is as pretty as a peacock! 🦚 pic.twitter.com/ZQLbInmhc2 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 12, 2023

Santa Fe Station

A $1.50 spin done well …

🚨JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 Congrats to this lucky guest that won a $17,721 jackpot from a $1.50 bet! pic.twitter.com/aDx2oK27F6 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 11, 2023

… while a $5.88 spin does a little better.

🚨JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 One guest hit a big $45,834 jackpot from a $5.88 bet while playing Dancing Drums 🥁 pic.twitter.com/M9IRywKJfc — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 11, 2023

Suncoast

The panda be rockin’.

‼️ Winner alert‼️ Congratulations on your $11,638.00 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/yS70mM9Ghb — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 13, 2023

Sunset Station

A hefty payout on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.

JACKPOT ALERT! Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $12,011 jackpot from a $10 bet while playing Dragon Link 🐉 pic.twitter.com/mtbWprIr8C — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) April 11, 2023

Treasure Island

Way to go, Jessie!

The Willy Wonka Progressive machine has a new winner! Congrats to Jessie R for winning $10,321! Keep chasing those jackpots and enjoy your winnings! 🍭💰 #WinnerWednesday 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/Kr00vjazxV — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) April 12, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.