$154K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
Mat Franco has a fan with a little more cash on hand.
Daniel Shepherd of Fayetteville, Arkansas, won $154,916 after landing a Mega Jackpot on Three Card Poker at The Linq, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Shepherd, who was in town to catch “Mat Franco’s – Magic Reinvented Nightly,” hit the jackpot at 11 p.m. Thursday after playing for 30 minutes.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
When life hands you diamonds …
Help us congratulate this guest on the $12k win! pic.twitter.com/VLDNN0vMYx
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 12, 2023
Fremont
Some ham near the Easter holiday.
This lucky winner's PIGGY bank is set to BURST! 🐖 💰
Nothing like a $12,114.03 handpay (on a $6 spin) to make a trip to Fremont a lifelong memory! pic.twitter.com/l34DcLN8Fx
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 10, 2023
The Orleans
Dancing Drums sets the pace for this four-pack.
WINNER, WINNER, WINNER! 💰
Congratulations to these lucky guests who won big during their recent visits to The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/mUvMj16NNS
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 11, 2023
Railroad Pass
Big wins on Buffalo here.
What a GRAND jackpot!!! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass! #casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting #slots #lasvegas #onlinecasino #roulette #judionline #money #slot #win #blackjack #livecasino #sportsbetting #vegas #pokeronline pic.twitter.com/9OK3u6AjxB
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) April 11, 2023
Back to back HUGE jackpots on this machine!!! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass! #casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting #slots #lasvegas #onlinecasino #roulette #judionline #money #slot pic.twitter.com/Pzm4h7ADO4
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) April 12, 2023
Rampart
An ordinary hold with extraordinary results.
A patron since 2006 hits for $32,541.
Sam’s Town
NBC’s old slogan: “Proud as a … ”
This $11,923 win is as pretty as a peacock! 🦚 pic.twitter.com/ZQLbInmhc2
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 12, 2023
Santa Fe Station
A $1.50 spin done well …
🚨JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 Congrats to this lucky guest that won a $17,721 jackpot from a $1.50 bet! pic.twitter.com/aDx2oK27F6
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 11, 2023
… while a $5.88 spin does a little better.
🚨JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 One guest hit a big $45,834 jackpot from a $5.88 bet while playing Dancing Drums 🥁 pic.twitter.com/M9IRywKJfc
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) April 11, 2023
Suncoast
The panda be rockin’.
‼️ Winner alert‼️ Congratulations on your $11,638.00 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/yS70mM9Ghb
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 13, 2023
Sunset Station
A hefty payout on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.
JACKPOT ALERT!
Congrats to our lucky guest that hit a $12,011 jackpot from a $10 bet while playing Dragon Link 🐉 pic.twitter.com/mtbWprIr8C
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) April 11, 2023
Treasure Island
Way to go, Jessie!
The Willy Wonka Progressive machine has a new winner! Congrats to Jessie R for winning $10,321! Keep chasing those jackpots and enjoy your winnings! 🍭💰 #WinnerWednesday
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/Kr00vjazxV
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) April 12, 2023
