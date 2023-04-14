72°F
Casinos & Gaming

$154K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 12:57 pm
 
Daniel Shepherd of Fayetteville, Arkansas, won $154,916 after landing a Mega Jackpot on Three Card Poker on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Linq in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Mat Franco has a fan with a little more cash on hand.

Daniel Shepherd of Fayetteville, Arkansas, won $154,916 after landing a Mega Jackpot on Three Card Poker at The Linq, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Shepherd, who was in town to catch “Mat Franco’s – Magic Reinvented Nightly,” hit the jackpot at 11 p.m. Thursday after playing for 30 minutes.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

When life hands you diamonds …

Fremont

Some ham near the Easter holiday.

The Orleans

Dancing Drums sets the pace for this four-pack.

Railroad Pass

Big wins on Buffalo here.

Rampart

An ordinary hold with extraordinary results.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

A patron since 2006 hits for $32,541.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Sam’s Town

NBC’s old slogan: “Proud as a … ”

Santa Fe Station

A $1.50 spin done well …

… while a $5.88 spin does a little better.

Suncoast

The panda be rockin’.

Sunset Station

A hefty payout on Dragon Link: Autumn Moon.

Treasure Island

Way to go, Jessie!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

