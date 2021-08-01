93°F
Casinos & Gaming

$173K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2021 - 8:51 am
 
(South Point Casino)
(South Point Casino)

The joker was welcome for one local cards player Saturday night.

The player won $173,119 on a seven-card straight flush playing pai gow poker Saturday at South Point, according to a news release.

The winning hand included a joker, which can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush in pai gow.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Harrah’s Laughlin

Craig won $29,016 with a straight flush on Three Card Poker.

Sandra won a $34,998 progressive jackpot with a straight flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Green Valley Ranch

A $100 bet netted this player $32,040.

Similar machine. Same bet. Bigger jackpot.

We’re sensing a trend …

… and the trend continues to be your friend. … Or perhaps it’s the machine.

The Orleans

A $24,265 jackpot connects on the Quick Hit slots machine.

Oyo

Trajanay won a $15,000 jackpot on Dragon Link-Panda Magic.

Plaza

Brian won a $12,505 jackpot on The Great Turkey Shoot slots machine.

Sunset Station

No deuces, no problem for this $20,000 royal flush winner.

One player won $13.100 on Dragon Link.

Suncoast

A Lazer Lock slots machine paid out a big win of $11,282.

A Super Triple Play Jackpots machine paid out $22,050.

A 7-spot Keno jackpot hit for $14,088.

Treasure Island

Mary T. took home more than $11,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

