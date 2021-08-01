$173K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas
The haul was one of several big wins across the Las Vegas Valley.
The joker was welcome for one local cards player Saturday night.
The player won $173,119 on a seven-card straight flush playing pai gow poker Saturday at South Point, according to a news release.
The winning hand included a joker, which can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush in pai gow.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Harrah’s Laughlin
Craig won $29,016 with a straight flush on Three Card Poker.
💰💰 $29,016 #WINNER Craig !! 💰💰 #ThreeCardPoker Straight Flush ♦️ @HarrahsLaughlin #laughlin #caesarsrewards #harrahslaughlin #caesarsentertainment #progressivetablegames Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/k12U7MthSG
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) July 22, 2021
Sandra won a $34,998 progressive jackpot with a straight flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.
💣 💰 #WINNER Sandra $34,998 Progressive Straight Flush Ultimate Texas Hold'em @HarrahsLaughlin #harrahslaughlin #caesarsrewards #caesarsentertainment #progressivetablegames Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/9n54bivKtQ
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) July 31, 2021
Green Valley Ranch
A $100 bet netted this player $32,040.
J A C K P O T! 🎰 Congratulations to this lucky guest who won a $32,040 Jackpot on a $100 bet! pic.twitter.com/B21C1al8Dx
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 22, 2021
Similar machine. Same bet. Bigger jackpot.
Big bet, big win! Congrats to our lucky guest who hit a $35,200 jackpot off a $100 bet. pic.twitter.com/Tus2Fsvrar
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 26, 2021
We’re sensing a trend …
A big $100 bet resulted in a $32K jackpot for this guest 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tStlXltnqQ
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 28, 2021
… and the trend continues to be your friend. … Or perhaps it’s the machine.
Talk about a big WIN! Congrats to this lucky guest who hit a $40,000 jackpot off a big $100 bet. pic.twitter.com/tCckD1mHkM
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 29, 2021
The Orleans
A $24,265 jackpot connects on the Quick Hit slots machine.
Big win on the Quick Hit slot for a $24,265 jackpot! 🎰 #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/7Ct6qB0bwR
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 23, 2021
Oyo
Trajanay won a $15,000 jackpot on Dragon Link-Panda Magic.
What a way to start the week! 🐉 Early this morning, Trajanay hit the $15,000 jackpot on the Dragon Link.
Are you our next jackpot winner? Stop in and find out! #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/HWyWn8BRy1
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) July 25, 2021
Plaza
Brian won a $12,505 jackpot on The Great Turkey Shoot slots machine.
Big Winner Alert!! Brian hit a $12,505 jackpot here at #PlazaLV! ✨🎰
For a complete list of winners visit https://t.co/XjPNTMYRre#Jackpot #Winner #Slots #DTLV #OnlyVegas #FremontStreet pic.twitter.com/eXS5ZgYf5T
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) July 28, 2021
Sunset Station
No deuces, no problem for this $20,000 royal flush winner.
$25 bet = $20,000 JACKPOT! Congrats to this lucky guest 🤑 pic.twitter.com/XAU9fvmFin
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 26, 2021
One player won $13.100 on Dragon Link.
$13,100 Dragon Link jackpot from a $12.50 bet 🐉 pic.twitter.com/fbaijvEjBe
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 28, 2021
Suncoast
A Lazer Lock slots machine paid out a big win of $11,282.
The Lazer Lock slot paid out a big win of $11,282 to a lucky guest at Suncoast!#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/O8XZFdtyi4
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 28, 2021
A Super Triple Play Jackpots machine paid out $22,050.
Super Triple Play Jackpots paid a lucky winner $22,050 at Suncoast! 👀 #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/nkkPFrmSap
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 31, 2021
A 7-spot Keno jackpot hit for $14,088.
7-spot Keno jackpot hit for $14,088 at Suncoast! #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/Qk44FkshC4
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 1, 2021
Treasure Island
Mary T. took home more than $11,000.
Meet Mary T! Mary is our #WinnerWednesday of the week. She took home over $11K and that smile shows us she’s pretty excited! Congrats, Mary! #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3Zlz0 pic.twitter.com/7IXNZKn8i1
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) July 28, 2021
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.