$173K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas

The haul was one of several big wins across the Las Vegas Valley.

The joker was welcome for one local cards player Saturday night.

The player won $173,119 on a seven-card straight flush playing pai gow poker Saturday at South Point, according to a news release.

The winning hand included a joker, which can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush in pai gow.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Harrah’s Laughlin

Craig won $29,016 with a straight flush on Three Card Poker.

Sandra won a $34,998 progressive jackpot with a straight flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Green Valley Ranch

A $100 bet netted this player $32,040.

J A C K P O T! 🎰 Congratulations to this lucky guest who won a $32,040 Jackpot on a $100 bet! pic.twitter.com/B21C1al8Dx — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 22, 2021

Similar machine. Same bet. Bigger jackpot.

Big bet, big win! Congrats to our lucky guest who hit a $35,200 jackpot off a $100 bet. pic.twitter.com/Tus2Fsvrar — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 26, 2021

We’re sensing a trend …

A big $100 bet resulted in a $32K jackpot for this guest 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tStlXltnqQ — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 28, 2021

… and the trend continues to be your friend. … Or perhaps it’s the machine.

Talk about a big WIN! Congrats to this lucky guest who hit a $40,000 jackpot off a big $100 bet. pic.twitter.com/tCckD1mHkM — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 29, 2021

The Orleans

A $24,265 jackpot connects on the Quick Hit slots machine.

Oyo

Trajanay won a $15,000 jackpot on Dragon Link-Panda Magic.

What a way to start the week! 🐉 Early this morning, Trajanay hit the $15,000 jackpot on the Dragon Link. Are you our next jackpot winner? Stop in and find out! #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/HWyWn8BRy1 — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) July 25, 2021

Plaza

Brian won a $12,505 jackpot on The Great Turkey Shoot slots machine.

Sunset Station

No deuces, no problem for this $20,000 royal flush winner.

$25 bet = $20,000 JACKPOT! Congrats to this lucky guest 🤑 pic.twitter.com/XAU9fvmFin — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 26, 2021

One player won $13.100 on Dragon Link.

$13,100 Dragon Link jackpot from a $12.50 bet 🐉 pic.twitter.com/fbaijvEjBe — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 28, 2021

Suncoast

A Lazer Lock slots machine paid out a big win of $11,282.

The Lazer Lock slot paid out a big win of $11,282 to a lucky guest at Suncoast!#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/O8XZFdtyi4 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 28, 2021

A Super Triple Play Jackpots machine paid out $22,050.

Super Triple Play Jackpots paid a lucky winner $22,050 at Suncoast! 👀 #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/nkkPFrmSap — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 31, 2021

A 7-spot Keno jackpot hit for $14,088.

Treasure Island

Mary T. took home more than $11,000.

