$187K table game jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.
A Las Vegas player ventured to North Las Vegas to find a fortune — and did.
A seven-card straight flush on Pai Gow Progressive turned into a $187,778 win Wednesday at the Cannery, according to a Boyd Gaming release.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, placed a $1 bet on the progressive jackpot, a $10 wager on the regular bet and an additional $3 on the fortune bet. The 7-card straight flush (2, 3, 4, 5, 6, Joker and 8 of spades) ensued.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
An $11,000 slots jackpot leads the way at the downtown casino.
Another one, thank you! 💸 cheers to all the lucky players who landed jackpots ranging from $2,500 all the way up to $11,000 🤩🎉 #binions #jackpot pic.twitter.com/6sbb50d1Nz
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 16, 2024
Boulder Station
Yes, call the attendant, please.
Prosperity Link
Winnings: $12,893.18 pic.twitter.com/zxTL1VZ0Su
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 16, 2024
The Orleans
Big win with the buffalo.
Help us congratulate this lucky Vegas local on there $10k win on Buffalo Stampede! pic.twitter.com/q71TD54x7c
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 16, 2024
