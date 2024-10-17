84°F
$187K table game jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino

A Las Vegas player won $187,778 on Pai Gow Progressive on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Cannery ...
A Las Vegas player won $187,778 on Pai Gow Progressive on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Cannery Casino in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2024 - 1:46 pm
 

A Las Vegas player ventured to North Las Vegas to find a fortune — and did.

A seven-card straight flush on Pai Gow Progressive turned into a $187,778 win Wednesday at the Cannery, according to a Boyd Gaming release.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, placed a $1 bet on the progressive jackpot, a $10 wager on the regular bet and an additional $3 on the fortune bet. The 7-card straight flush (2, 3, 4, 5, 6, Joker and 8 of spades) ensued.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

