$187K table game jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino

A Las Vegas player won $187,778 on Pai Gow Progressive on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Cannery Casino in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A Las Vegas player ventured to North Las Vegas to find a fortune — and did.

A seven-card straight flush on Pai Gow Progressive turned into a $187,778 win Wednesday at the Cannery, according to a Boyd Gaming release.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, placed a $1 bet on the progressive jackpot, a $10 wager on the regular bet and an additional $3 on the fortune bet. The 7-card straight flush (2, 3, 4, 5, 6, Joker and 8 of spades) ensued.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

An $11,000 slots jackpot leads the way at the downtown casino.

Another one, thank you! 💸 cheers to all the lucky players who landed jackpots ranging from $2,500 all the way up to $11,000 🤩🎉 #binions #jackpot pic.twitter.com/6sbb50d1Nz — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 16, 2024

Boulder Station

Yes, call the attendant, please.

The Orleans

Big win with the buffalo.

Help us congratulate this lucky Vegas local on there $10k win on Buffalo Stampede! pic.twitter.com/q71TD54x7c — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 16, 2024

