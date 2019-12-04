$1M-plus jackpot winners connect on Las Vegas Strip, in Laughlin
You can be thankful for many things this holiday season, especially if you hit for for $1 million in Southern Nevada.
A player on Thanksgiving night at Mandalay Bay won $1,056,821.80 on the $1 Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Megatower, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.
The winning spin, on a $10 wager, hit at 9:42 p.m.
Harrah’s Laughlin reported Saturday that a California visitor won $1,736,673.07 on a Buffalo Diamond progressive slots machine.
The winner played $4 on a 1-cent machine.
In addition, there have been a few six-figure wins on Caesars Entertainment table games, according to spokesperson Chelsea Ryder.
On Wednesday, a Mississippi Stud player at Harrah’s hit a royal flush, good for $502,657.
On Saturday at Harrah’s, a player hit a progressive jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em for $158,149.
At Planet Hollywood Resort on Sunday, John Kelly of Bountiful, Utah, won a Mega Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow for $426,102.44.
Kelly said he plans to use the money to pay bills and spend Christmas in Hawaii with his whole family, Ryder said.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.