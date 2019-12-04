$1M-plus jackpot winners connect on Las Vegas Strip, in Laughlin

You can be thankful for many things this holiday season, especially if you hit for for $1 million in Southern Nevada.

Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Megatower (International Game Technology)

A player on Thanksgiving night at Mandalay Bay won $1,056,821.80 on the $1 Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Megatower, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.

The winning spin, on a $10 wager, hit at 9:42 p.m.

Another big win! Congratulations to the lucky player who won a massive $1,056,821 jackpot at @MandalayBay in Las Vegas, Nevada! #IGTJackpots — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) December 2, 2019

Harrah’s Laughlin reported Saturday that a California visitor won $1,736,673.07 on a Buffalo Diamond progressive slots machine.

The winner played $4 on a 1-cent machine.

In addition, there have been a few six-figure wins on Caesars Entertainment table games, according to spokesperson Chelsea Ryder.

On Wednesday, a Mississippi Stud player at Harrah’s hit a royal flush, good for $502,657.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! 🎉 One of our lucky casino guests just won a progressive jackpot on #MississippiStud for $502,657! 💰 #HarrahsVegas #CaesarsPowerPlay pic.twitter.com/HJtfhVFTig — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) December 3, 2019

On Saturday at Harrah’s, a player hit a progressive jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em for $158,149.

At Planet Hollywood Resort on Sunday, John Kelly of Bountiful, Utah, won a Mega Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow for $426,102.44.

Kelly said he plans to use the money to pay bills and spend Christmas in Hawaii with his whole family, Ryder said.

