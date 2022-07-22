113°F
$1M won on table game at The Venetian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2022 - 2:40 pm
 
(The Venetian)
(The Venetian)

Right place. Definitely right time.

A guest at The Venetian was dealt a $1 million hand Thursday night when he got a spade royal flush while playing Three Card Poker, according to a casino spokesperson.

The player made the $5 side bet, making them eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive for $1,040,235.

The Millionaire Progressive game was launched at The Venetian and Palazzo in 2018. To win, the player must be dealt a natural spade royal flush.

There have been 10 winners since its inception. It is available on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Let it Ride, Crazy 4 Poker and Mississippi Stud.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

