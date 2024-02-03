2 downtown casinos reach deal with Culinary

Two downtown casinos owned by Boyd Gaming reached agreement overnight with Culinary Union Local 226 on a tentative five-year contract.

Fremont Hotel and Casino, a Boyd Gaming property in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The deal involves nearly 500 hospitality workers at Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station.

The union made the announcement on X.

BREAKING: The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement on a new 5-year contract was reached overnight w/@Fremont and @mstreetcasino for nearly 500 hospitality workers. Congratulations to workers on winning the BEST CONTRACT EVER! pic.twitter.com/C1lVXLXnIk — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) February 3, 2024

Culinary is negotiating a new city-wide five-year contract for its members. It represents housekeepers, servers, bellmen, porters, bartenders and kitchen and laundry workers across the valley.

Contract negotiations continue with the off-Strip Virgin hotel-casino owned by JCH Hospitality, Tilman Fertitta-owned Golden Nugget and CIM Group and Fifth Street Gaming-owned Downtown Grand.