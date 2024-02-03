50°F
Casinos & Gaming

2 downtown casinos reach deal with Culinary

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2024 - 8:28 am
 
Fremont Hotel and Casino, a Boyd Gaming property in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two downtown casinos owned by Boyd Gaming reached agreement overnight with Culinary Union Local 226 on a tentative five-year contract.

The deal involves nearly 500 hospitality workers at Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station.

The union made the announcement on X.

Culinary is negotiating a new city-wide five-year contract for its members. It represents housekeepers, servers, bellmen, porters, bartenders and kitchen and laundry workers across the valley.

Contract negotiations continue with the off-Strip Virgin hotel-casino owned by JCH Hospitality, Tilman Fertitta-owned Golden Nugget and CIM Group and Fifth Street Gaming-owned Downtown Grand.

