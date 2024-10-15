$216K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The temperatures are finally dropping across the Las Vegas Valley, but Caesars Palace remains hot.
A day after a Montana visitor won a $600,000 jackpot, a guest from Tennessee found success on Crazy 4 Poker.
Julie L., from Knoxville, Tennessee, hit a $216,682 jackpot Sunday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
She said that she would like to use her winnings to buy a home and travel with her children.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
A good center line.
🎰 Lucky winner from Georgia landed a $22,500 jackpot playing Triple Double Lucky 7! Who might be next? 💸🎉 #jackpot #binions pic.twitter.com/lLLrGUNDhR
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 15, 2024
Boulder Station
Big win on a 7-spot.
Game King
Winnings: $10,546.87 pic.twitter.com/akccXByVsx
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 13, 2024
Hearts afire.
Dbl Dbl Bonus Poker
Winnings: $12,000 pic.twitter.com/LSwKCEGkRi
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 15, 2024
Four Queens
Congrats, Itzamara!
🎰💸Congratulations to Itzamara from Texas who won the Grand Jackpot, $11,400! ⚡️⚡️#fourqueens #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/5acOlNM80g
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 15, 2024
Gold Coast
Celebrating a few wins off the Strip.
We're starting off the week right with some great wins! 💰🎰
Help us congratulate these lucky guests on their jackpot wins at Gold Coast Casino! pic.twitter.com/vJUZIpz71R
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 14, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
Way to go, Michael!
Michael just hit the jackpot on Dancing Drums Ultimate Explosions! He's bringing home an outstanding $19,455.98. Now that's a victory to remember! #CasinoWins #Jackpot #AmazingWin pic.twitter.com/qokiDQB1Bq
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) October 14, 2024
Suncoast
A jackpot so nice, this keno player won it twice.
💸 KENO JACKPOT! 💸 Congrats to our lucky guest for scoring not one but TWO incredible $13,216 Keno wins! Do you have certain lucky numbers that you play? pic.twitter.com/NpIRfPRuMc
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 13, 2024
Mine!
Check out this Mine Blowing win! 💣💥 pic.twitter.com/sf6AyMACQX
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 15, 2024
