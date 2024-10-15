91°F
Casinos & Gaming

$216K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Julie L., of Knoxville, Tennessee, hit a $216,682 jackpot Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
Julie L., of Knoxville, Tennessee, hit a $216,682 jackpot Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2024 - 2:23 pm
 

The temperatures are finally dropping across the Las Vegas Valley, but Caesars Palace remains hot.

A day after a Montana visitor won a $600,000 jackpot, a guest from Tennessee found success on Crazy 4 Poker.

Julie L., from Knoxville, Tennessee, hit a $216,682 jackpot Sunday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

She said that she would like to use her winnings to buy a home and travel with her children.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A good center line.

Boulder Station

Big win on a 7-spot.

Hearts afire.

Four Queens

Congrats, Itzamara!

Gold Coast

Celebrating a few wins off the Strip.

Oyo Las Vegas

Way to go, Michael!

Suncoast

A jackpot so nice, this keno player won it twice.

Mine!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

