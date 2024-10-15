$216K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The temperatures are finally dropping across the Las Vegas Valley, but Caesars Palace remains hot.

Violations in Las Vegas could impact casino applicants elsewhere; other gaming news

Woman claims bed bug bites from off-Strip casino left her scarred

Another Vegas casino to open food hall, drawing some top US restaurants

Julie L., of Knoxville, Tennessee, hit a $216,682 jackpot Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Julie L., of Knoxville, Tennessee, hit a $216,682 jackpot Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The temperatures are finally dropping across the Las Vegas Valley, but Caesars Palace remains hot.

A day after a Montana visitor won a $600,000 jackpot, a guest from Tennessee found success on Crazy 4 Poker.

Julie L., from Knoxville, Tennessee, hit a $216,682 jackpot Sunday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

She said that she would like to use her winnings to buy a home and travel with her children.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A good center line.

🎰 Lucky winner from Georgia landed a $22,500 jackpot playing Triple Double Lucky 7! Who might be next? 💸🎉 #jackpot #binions pic.twitter.com/lLLrGUNDhR — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 15, 2024

Boulder Station

Big win on a 7-spot.

Hearts afire.

Dbl Dbl Bonus Poker

Winnings: $12,000 pic.twitter.com/LSwKCEGkRi — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 15, 2024

Four Queens

Congrats, Itzamara!

🎰💸Congratulations to Itzamara from Texas who won the Grand Jackpot, $11,400! ⚡️⚡️#fourqueens #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/5acOlNM80g — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 15, 2024

Gold Coast

Celebrating a few wins off the Strip.

We're starting off the week right with some great wins! 💰🎰 Help us congratulate these lucky guests on their jackpot wins at Gold Coast Casino! pic.twitter.com/vJUZIpz71R — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) October 14, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Way to go, Michael!

Michael just hit the jackpot on Dancing Drums Ultimate Explosions! He's bringing home an outstanding $19,455.98. Now that's a victory to remember! #CasinoWins #Jackpot #AmazingWin pic.twitter.com/qokiDQB1Bq — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) October 14, 2024

Suncoast

A jackpot so nice, this keno player won it twice.

💸 KENO JACKPOT! 💸 Congrats to our lucky guest for scoring not one but TWO incredible $13,216 Keno wins! Do you have certain lucky numbers that you play? pic.twitter.com/NpIRfPRuMc — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 13, 2024

Mine!

Check out this Mine Blowing win! 💣💥 pic.twitter.com/sf6AyMACQX — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) October 15, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.