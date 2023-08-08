98°F
Casinos & Gaming

$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

August 8, 2023 - 12:30 pm
 
A guest won a jackpot of $242,467 with a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker Monday, ...
A guest won a jackpot of $242,467 with a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A guest at Caesars Palace celebrated a wedding anniversary in a special way Monday.

The guest won a jackpot of $242,467 with a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit at 1 a.m.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Fremont

A very good chunk of change here.

Gold Coast

A nice $18 investment pays off.

A dealt royal, once again, is quality.

The Orleans

Dragon Link strikes again.

Planet Hollywood

A variety of winners at the Strip casino.

South Point

Another winner in Ultimate Texas Hold’Em.

Sunset Station

Just $1.76 needed for the win.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

