$242K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley.

A guest won a jackpot of $242,467 with a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A guest at Caesars Palace celebrated a wedding anniversary in a special way Monday.

The guest won a jackpot of $242,467 with a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit at 1 a.m.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Fremont

A very good chunk of change here.

Every spin brings the possibility of winning big and that's what this lucky winner did! 💲 💲 pic.twitter.com/VvvtAWf2pH — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) August 7, 2023

Gold Coast

A nice $18 investment pays off.

LIKE ROYALTY 👑 ♦️ This lucky winner hit for $30K thanks to an incredible $18 hand! pic.twitter.com/G8N4pFeZCf — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 24, 2023

A dealt royal, once again, is quality.

👑👑👑 Some multi-hand poker turned BLOCKBUSTER for this lucky winner, netting $19,286.25 off a $3.75 bet from this ROYAL screen! 💰 pic.twitter.com/fx5HT8BXEZ — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 7, 2023

The Orleans

Dragon Link strikes again.

FULL BOARD. ☀️ DRAGON LINK delivered for lucky winner to the tune of $17,211.33 off a $10 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/m2BnclM8mv — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 7, 2023

Planet Hollywood

A variety of winners at the Strip casino.

Congratulations to last week's @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $143,820!🤩 🎉 #PartyAtPH 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/89iQVpfQH0 — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) August 8, 2023

South Point

Another winner in Ultimate Texas Hold’Em.

Congratulations to this lucky local who hit Ultimate Texas Hold’Em Progressive jackpot with the Royal Flush on the flop for $58,510. She also won an additional $5000 with a $10 bet on the blind! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/X1QES7YYz1 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) August 7, 2023

Sunset Station

Just $1.76 needed for the win.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁🥁🥁 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a $16,601.23 jackpot with a whopping $1.76 bet! 🤑🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/PczEcGXN45 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 23, 2023

