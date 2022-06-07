$250K keno jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
It was one of several major winnings across the Las Vegas Valley this past week.
It boggles the mind what a 10-out-of-10 connection would have paid.
As it is, a local player won $250,000 after hitting 9 out of 10 spots Monday on U1 Circus Keno at El Cortez, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
🚨Major Jackpot Alert🚨 Congratulations to our lucky, local winner! He hit 9/10 betting $13 on U1 Circus Keno with a 10X multiplier!🤯🤑 #jackpot #vegasbaby pic.twitter.com/0ARmNHPuHl
— El Cortez Las Vegas (@ElCortezLV) June 7, 2022
The player was wagering $13 on the video machine and hit a 10 times multiplier to generate the jackpot.
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Bally’s
Big hit at the soon-to-be Horseshoe.
The weekend is for winners💰 Yesterday, this @CaesarsRewards guest hit a $51,094 jackpot playing Dragon Cash🎰 #BetterAtBallys
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Bally's Las Vegas (@Ballysvegas) June 6, 2022
Binion’s
And a good win at the former Horseshoe.
Our lucky winner from California hit the Treasure Ball progressive jackpot for a sweet $10,063.98 pic.twitter.com/URTjIaGsA1
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) June 6, 2022
Fremont
No name change here, but a local player will accept this jackpot regardless.
The train chugged along all the way to the bank when a lucky Las Vegas local scored this hefty handpay from the Luxury Line Grand Jackpot! 🚂 💰 pic.twitter.com/JwLfgQj15I
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) June 7, 2022
Golden Nugget
S-ssss-ssss-sssss-smokin’!
Well, well, well, what have we here? There's no masking this $14,000 win!
.01 denom
200 coins bet
Top progressive
$10,000 reset
Happy Sunday! pic.twitter.com/dQkFg35SnT
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) June 5, 2022
Green Valley Ranch
Whether it was slots or poker, they were celebrating at the Henderson casino.
Progressive jackpot! WOW!
👉 BET: $5.88
👉 WON: $25,828.19 pic.twitter.com/EHeHHh1lve
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 4, 2022
WOOHOO! This lucky player won a $24,000 jackpot off a $20 bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/jR0NQMvks3
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 6, 2022
Another day, another jackpot!
$30 bet 👉 $16,090 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Kmi7NEyNmx
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 6, 2022
Oyo
Michael enjoyed his Las Vegas visit.
Michael dug up a treasure box on the casino floor and is now heading home with a $10,055 jackpot! 😎 #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/O1U384Z23b
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) June 3, 2022
Paris Las Vegas
The jackpots hitting at this Strip casino are in-Seine. (Had to.)
Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards guest that hit a $90,461 #jackpot playing Lightning Cash ⚡️
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 3, 2022
Ooh la la we have another lucky @CaesarsRewards member #jackpot of $30,000 playing the Double Double slot machine.✨🎰 #ForeverInParis
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 2, 2022
And the winning didn't stop there🤩Congratulations to another @CaesarsRewards member that hit a $20,000 Video Poker #jackpot 🎉
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 2, 2022
Another day, another @CaesarsRewards #jackpot winner!✨ Congratulations to this lucky guest that hit $40,050 jackpot playing Video Poker♣️
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 3, 2022
Weekend winnings are better when you are #ForeverInParis ✨ Here are the #jackpots from our @CaesarsRewards guests 👉
💲22,715 playing 5 Treasures
💲20,000 playing Video Poker
💲20,006 playing Cash Fortune
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 7, 2022
Sam’s Town
A patron for nearly 30 years, Terry celebrates her royal flush.
Congratulations to Terry on hitting this progressive Royal Flush jackpot in the amount of $20,560. Terry and her husband are frequent visitors to Sam’s Town and have been coming here for 29 years! pic.twitter.com/fpMeqEbcGg
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 2, 2022
Anyone else think of the “Mahna Mahna” song after seeing the name of this slots machine?
🎆 This incredibly lucky guest was playing 'Fu Nan Fu Nu' betting $1.76 when she won $36,561.53!!! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/C0hLM1Jfs6
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 3, 2022
Dragon Link: Genghis Khan hits for $16,609.80.
Check out this sweet win! This guest hit the Grand Progressive Jackpot on Genghis Khan Dragon Link winning $16,609.80! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/0dHAignloc
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 6, 2022
Santa Fe Station
And Dragon Link is strong here, too.
$18,344 Grand Progressive Jackpot on Dragon Link!
Congrats to this local Santa Fe Station slot player last night. @stationcasinos pic.twitter.com/p4vpacRnkZ
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) June 3, 2022
Suncoast
Pop quiz, hot shots.
Get your calculators out! 🧮 We'll let you do the math on this sweet dealt Triple Play Royal Flush! 83,160 credits at $.25 a pop = ? pic.twitter.com/JGZ5s9UWze
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 3, 2022
And with the shoestring catch!
How sweet it is when you are down to your last few dollars and a payday comes your way! pic.twitter.com/ln8OKHfb1L
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 5, 2022
Sunset Station
Another play big, win big day.
Jackpot alert! This lucky poker player bet $25 and won $10,000! pic.twitter.com/7FZEiZNhl3
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 4, 2022
Jackpot!! Congratulations to the lucky guest who won $12,000 off of a $15 bet! pic.twitter.com/giGUytvGiz
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 6, 2022
Jackpot alert! This guest won a $10,436.31 progressive off of a $5.28 bet! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/yN4b78cYbH
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 6, 2022
Wildfire Sunset
Big Caveman Keno hit in the neighborhood.
A lucky local placed a $4.00 bet and hit a $13,000 jackpot! Congrats to this keno player! 💰 🎆
📌 Wildfire Sunset pic.twitter.com/SzDgm2GRZN
— Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) June 3, 2022
