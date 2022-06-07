101°F
$250K keno jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2022 - 1:18 pm
 
Updated June 7, 2022 - 1:40 pm
(El Cortez via Twitter)
It boggles the mind what a 10-out-of-10 connection would have paid.

As it is, a local player won $250,000 after hitting 9 out of 10 spots Monday on U1 Circus Keno at El Cortez, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

The player was wagering $13 on the video machine and hit a 10 times multiplier to generate the jackpot.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Bally’s

Big hit at the soon-to-be Horseshoe.

Binion’s

And a good win at the former Horseshoe.

Fremont

No name change here, but a local player will accept this jackpot regardless.

Golden Nugget

S-ssss-ssss-sssss-smokin’!

Green Valley Ranch

Whether it was slots or poker, they were celebrating at the Henderson casino.

Oyo

Michael enjoyed his Las Vegas visit.

Paris Las Vegas

The jackpots hitting at this Strip casino are in-Seine. (Had to.)

Sam’s Town

A patron for nearly 30 years, Terry celebrates her royal flush.

Anyone else think of the “Mahna Mahna” song after seeing the name of this slots machine?

Dragon Link: Genghis Khan hits for $16,609.80.

Santa Fe Station

And Dragon Link is strong here, too.

Suncoast

Pop quiz, hot shots.

And with the shoestring catch!

Sunset Station

Another play big, win big day.

Wildfire Sunset

Big Caveman Keno hit in the neighborhood.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

