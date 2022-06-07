$250K keno jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

It was one of several major winnings across the Las Vegas Valley this past week.

(El Cortez via Twitter)

It boggles the mind what a 10-out-of-10 connection would have paid.

As it is, a local player won $250,000 after hitting 9 out of 10 spots Monday on U1 Circus Keno at El Cortez, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

🚨Major Jackpot Alert🚨 Congratulations to our lucky, local winner! He hit 9/10 betting $13 on U1 Circus Keno with a 10X multiplier!🤯🤑 #jackpot #vegasbaby pic.twitter.com/0ARmNHPuHl — El Cortez Las Vegas (@ElCortezLV) June 7, 2022

The player was wagering $13 on the video machine and hit a 10 times multiplier to generate the jackpot.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Bally’s

Big hit at the soon-to-be Horseshoe.

The weekend is for winners💰 Yesterday, this @CaesarsRewards guest hit a $51,094 jackpot playing Dragon Cash🎰 #BetterAtBallys 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/RZyERJUEPE — Bally's Las Vegas (@Ballysvegas) June 6, 2022

Binion’s

And a good win at the former Horseshoe.

Our lucky winner from California hit the Treasure Ball progressive jackpot for a sweet $10,063.98 pic.twitter.com/URTjIaGsA1 — Binion's (@BinionsLV) June 6, 2022

Fremont

No name change here, but a local player will accept this jackpot regardless.

The train chugged along all the way to the bank when a lucky Las Vegas local scored this hefty handpay from the Luxury Line Grand Jackpot! 🚂 💰 pic.twitter.com/JwLfgQj15I — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) June 7, 2022

Golden Nugget

S-ssss-ssss-sssss-smokin’!

Well, well, well, what have we here? There's no masking this $14,000 win! .01 denom

200 coins bet

Top progressive

$10,000 reset Happy Sunday! pic.twitter.com/dQkFg35SnT — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) June 5, 2022

Green Valley Ranch

Whether it was slots or poker, they were celebrating at the Henderson casino.

WOOHOO! This lucky player won a $24,000 jackpot off a $20 bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/jR0NQMvks3 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 6, 2022

Another day, another jackpot!

$30 bet 👉 $16,090 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Kmi7NEyNmx — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 6, 2022

Oyo

Michael enjoyed his Las Vegas visit.

Michael dug up a treasure box on the casino floor and is now heading home with a $10,055 jackpot! 😎 #LivingTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/O1U384Z23b — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) June 3, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

The jackpots hitting at this Strip casino are in-Seine. (Had to.)

Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards guest that hit a $90,461 #jackpot playing Lightning Cash ⚡️ 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/jQnVSNTWFo — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 3, 2022

Ooh la la we have another lucky @CaesarsRewards member #jackpot of $30,000 playing the Double Double slot machine.✨🎰 #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/6V3YD2IiHK — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 2, 2022

And the winning didn't stop there🤩Congratulations to another @CaesarsRewards member that hit a $20,000 Video Poker #jackpot 🎉 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/SpsuF6m60C — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 2, 2022

Another day, another @CaesarsRewards #jackpot winner!✨ Congratulations to this lucky guest that hit $40,050 jackpot playing Video Poker♣️ 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/LHttpl1KD4 — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 3, 2022

Weekend winnings are better when you are #ForeverInParis ✨ Here are the #jackpots from our @CaesarsRewards guests 👉 💲22,715 playing 5 Treasures

💲20,000 playing Video Poker

💲20,006 playing Cash Fortune 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/7zc8nPFiyx — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 7, 2022

Sam’s Town

A patron for nearly 30 years, Terry celebrates her royal flush.

Congratulations to Terry on hitting this progressive Royal Flush jackpot in the amount of $20,560. Terry and her husband are frequent visitors to Sam’s Town and have been coming here for 29 years! pic.twitter.com/fpMeqEbcGg — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 2, 2022

Anyone else think of the “Mahna Mahna” song after seeing the name of this slots machine?

🎆 This incredibly lucky guest was playing 'Fu Nan Fu Nu' betting $1.76 when she won $36,561.53!!! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/C0hLM1Jfs6 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 3, 2022

Dragon Link: Genghis Khan hits for $16,609.80.

Check out this sweet win! This guest hit the Grand Progressive Jackpot on Genghis Khan Dragon Link winning $16,609.80! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/0dHAignloc — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 6, 2022

Santa Fe Station

And Dragon Link is strong here, too.

$18,344 Grand Progressive Jackpot on Dragon Link! Congrats to this local Santa Fe Station slot player last night. @stationcasinos pic.twitter.com/p4vpacRnkZ — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) June 3, 2022

Suncoast

Pop quiz, hot shots.

Get your calculators out! 🧮 We'll let you do the math on this sweet dealt Triple Play Royal Flush! 83,160 credits at $.25 a pop = ? pic.twitter.com/JGZ5s9UWze — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 3, 2022

And with the shoestring catch!

How sweet it is when you are down to your last few dollars and a payday comes your way! pic.twitter.com/ln8OKHfb1L — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 5, 2022

Sunset Station

Another play big, win big day.

Jackpot alert! This lucky poker player bet $25 and won $10,000! pic.twitter.com/7FZEiZNhl3 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 4, 2022

Jackpot!! Congratulations to the lucky guest who won $12,000 off of a $15 bet! pic.twitter.com/giGUytvGiz — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 6, 2022

Jackpot alert! This guest won a $10,436.31 progressive off of a $5.28 bet! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/yN4b78cYbH — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 6, 2022

Wildfire Sunset

Big Caveman Keno hit in the neighborhood.

A lucky local placed a $4.00 bet and hit a $13,000 jackpot! Congrats to this keno player! 💰 🎆

📌 Wildfire Sunset pic.twitter.com/SzDgm2GRZN — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) June 3, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.