51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$279K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Tiffani W. from Baltimore, Maryland, hit a Royal Flush Mega Jackpot for $279,376 playing Ultima ...
Tiffani W. from Baltimore, Maryland, hit a Royal Flush Mega Jackpot for $279,376 playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment via X)
More Stories
Caesars Entertainment has expanded an agreement with Toronto-based Bragg Gaming Group to enable ...
Caesars, partner Bragg to develop online casino games in-house, more gaming news
A local player won a jackpot worth $526,283 on pai gow poker Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at South Po ...
$526K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Circus Circus could be sold soon
An aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las V ...
Could Southern California fires affect Las Vegas tourism? Maybe
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2025 - 2:53 pm
 

A visitor from Baltimore is recovering nicely from the Ravens’ loss in the AFC playoffs.

Tiffani W. from Baltimore, Maryland, hit a Royal Flush Mega Jackpot for $279,376 playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Monday at Horseshoe Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

Salute!

Golden Nugget

Another trio of winners.

Palace Station

Definitely an eye-opener.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Circus Circus could be sold soon
By / RJ

Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin could use same strategy he had with the purchase and sale of the Frontier with Circus Circus and its surrounding 102 acres.

MORE STORIES