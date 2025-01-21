$279K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A visitor from Baltimore is recovering nicely from the Ravens’ loss in the AFC playoffs.

Tiffani W. from Baltimore, Maryland, hit a Royal Flush Mega Jackpot for $279,376 playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment via X)

A visitor from Baltimore is recovering nicely from the Ravens’ loss in the AFC playoffs.

Tiffani W. from Baltimore, Maryland, hit a Royal Flush Mega Jackpot for $279,376 playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Monday at Horseshoe Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

Salute!

Raising a toast to our guest's sweet $12k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/aPMx8pVJ5b — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 21, 2025

Golden Nugget

Another trio of winners.

Palace Station

Definitely an eye-opener.

Enjoy waking up to a $10,000 Royal Flush! pic.twitter.com/BziPnTbl56 — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 21, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

