3 downtown casinos reach deal with Culinary Union

Seven downtown hotels and one on the Strip have yet to reach deals with Culinary Local 226.

Derek Stevens in 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Three downtown casinos owned by Derek Stevens reached agreement with Culinary Union Local 226 on a tentative five-year contract Thursday evening.

BREAKING: The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement on a new 5-year contract was just reached w/@CircaLasVegas, @theDlasvegas, @GoldenGateVegas for over 780 hospitality workers. Congratulations to workers on winning the BEST CONTRACT EVER! pic.twitter.com/Y3ahy4K9ju — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) February 2, 2024

The union made the announcement on X.

The deal involves nearly 800 union staffers at The D, Golden Gate and Circa, according to the union.

A ratification vote is expected to be announced soon.

A 5 a.m. Friday strike deadline remains for the Sahara and Virgin Hotels.

Contract negotiations are scheduled for Friday with officials at the Rio. Seven downtown hotels also have yet to reach a deal with the union with a Feb. 5 deadline.

Deals with the major casinos in Las Vegas were reached about two months ago.

