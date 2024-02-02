3 downtown casinos reach deal with Culinary Union
Seven downtown hotels and one on the Strip have yet to reach deals with Culinary Local 226.
Three downtown casinos owned by Derek Stevens reached agreement with Culinary Union Local 226 on a tentative five-year contract Thursday evening.
BREAKING: The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement on a new 5-year contract was just reached w/@CircaLasVegas, @theDlasvegas, @GoldenGateVegas for over 780 hospitality workers.
Congratulations to workers on winning the BEST CONTRACT EVER! pic.twitter.com/Y3ahy4K9ju
— Culinary Union (@Culinary226) February 2, 2024
The union made the announcement on X.
The deal involves nearly 800 union staffers at The D, Golden Gate and Circa, according to the union.
A ratification vote is expected to be announced soon.
A 5 a.m. Friday strike deadline remains for the Sahara and Virgin Hotels.
Contract negotiations are scheduled for Friday with officials at the Rio. Seven downtown hotels also have yet to reach a deal with the union with a Feb. 5 deadline.
Deals with the major casinos in Las Vegas were reached about two months ago.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.