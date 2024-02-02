49°F
Casinos & Gaming

3 downtown casinos reach deal with Culinary Union

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 8:05 pm
 
Updated February 1, 2024 - 8:11 pm
Derek Stevens in 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Three downtown casinos owned by Derek Stevens reached agreement with Culinary Union Local 226 on a tentative five-year contract Thursday evening.

The union made the announcement on X.

The deal involves nearly 800 union staffers at The D, Golden Gate and Circa, according to the union.

A ratification vote is expected to be announced soon.

A 5 a.m. Friday strike deadline remains for the Sahara and Virgin Hotels.

Contract negotiations are scheduled for Friday with officials at the Rio. Seven downtown hotels also have yet to reach a deal with the union with a Feb. 5 deadline.

Deals with the major casinos in Las Vegas were reached about two months ago.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

