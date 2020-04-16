3 more esports events authorized for betting, Nevada regulator says

Bets can be taken on the League of Legends European Masters, the League of Legends European Championship and the North America League of Legends Championship Series.

Xiao Wang, left, and Jian Zihao, second from left, known together as UziGod, play tandem League of Legends against Ð? Duy Khánh, third from left, and Zeng Zhan-Ran, right, known together as Levi1996, at the League of Legends All-Star Event on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Gamblers will be able to wager on three esports video game tournaments that are underway, the state Gaming Control Board has announced.

In the past three days, the board issued notifications that permit betting on the outcome of the 2020 League of Legends European Masters tournament, the 2020 League of Legends European Championship and the 2020 North America League of Legends Championship Series.

The addition of the three esports events makes seven the Control Board has authorized for wagering in the past month.

Casinos and sportsbooks are closed through at least April 30 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but some online wagering is still available through mobile apps.

Matches are scheduled in all three of the new events Thursday through Saturday.

Gaming regulations permit Chairwoman Sandra Morgan to authorize wagering on video games if the event could be effectively supervised, there are integrity safeguards in place, the outcome of the event would be verifiable, the outcome of the event would be generated by a reliable and independent process, and the outcome of the event would be unlikely to be affected by any wager placed.

Events also have to be in compliance with the laws in which they’re conducted.

Shortly after regulators authorized betting on the three events, William Hill, the largest sportsbook operator in the state, announced that it would take bets on the events in Nevada.

William Hill previously took bets for Counter Strike and Dota 2 esports tournaments as well as the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

