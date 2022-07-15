3 shuttered Station properties to be demolished, land resold

The more than two-year saga of Texas Station and two Fiesta properties appears to be coming to an end as Station Casinos opts to demolish the resorts and sell the land.

Three Station Casinos properties — Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson — will be permanently closed, demolished and the land beneath them sold, the company said Friday.

A total of 107.5 acres are involved in the three land sales. It’s unlikely that casinos would be built on any of the parcels.

Representatives of parent company Red Rock Resorts said it didn’t make financial sense for the three properties, shuttered since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, to remain open.

The company said most of the closed casinos’ customer bases have since migrated to other Station properties. Customers of Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho, located at Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive in North Las Vegas, have moved on to Santa Fe Station to the northwest and to a Wildfire casino operation just south of Lake Mead Boulevard, while those patronizing Fiesta Henderson have moved to Sunset Station and Green Valley Ranch, both in Henderson.

In an exclusive interview with the Review-Journal, Station Casinos President Scott Kreeger said proceeds from the sale of the three properties would be used to reinvest in company projects and potentially develop a new casino in North Las Vegas.

New North Las Vegas resort

“We’re working with the city of North Las Vegas on a potential development site for another large-scale casino resort,” Kreeger said. “We also are very interested in the tavern and small nonrestricted space, and we have some investment plans in regard to that in North Las Vegas as well.”

Regarding Henderson, Kreeger noted the company has a majority of properties there and a “great” relationship with the city.

“And we love the dynamic nature of that city,” he said. “Not only do we have the Inspirada site, which we’re actively working through the entitlements and development processes there, but we also are investing quite substantial amounts of money in a rejuvenation and renovation at Sunset Station and also an offering of several new restaurant and gaming amenities at Green Valley Ranch.”

In an earlier Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company said its vast land holdings include 58 acres at Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive in Summerlin; 57 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue south of the Strip; 47 acres in Skye Canyon in the upper northwest valley; and 45 acres in Inspirada at the southern tip of the valley.

In North Las Vegas, Kreeger said the company is negotiating with city officials on a project in a pre-approved gaming enterprise district. He did not disclose the location of the site, saying details would come in the future, but a North Las Vegas map identifying the city’s several gaming enterprise districts shows a large parcel at Losee Road and the 215 Beltway, about 3 miles east of the rival Boyd Gaming Corp.-operated Aliante casino and about 3 miles north of Boyd’s Cannery.

Station also is building the large-scale $750 million Durango Hotel & Casino at the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive in southwest Las Vegas and earlier this month began work on a new tavern project in downtown Las Vegas, a Wildfire casino on Fremont Street just south of Charleston Boulevard. That one-story project would span more than 21,000 square feet and sit on a 5-acre plot of land, according to Las Vegas city records.

Economic and strategic

Kreeger said the decision to close Texas Station and the Fiestas was purely economic and strategic.

“Even before the pandemic, they were our worst-performing properties,” Kreeger said. “Post-pandemic, at least where we are today, we don’t see that it’s viable to reopen those properties for a couple of reasons. The majority of our loyal customers migrated to our other facilities, and we captured about 90 percent of that overall play. So these properties, to some degree, became duplicative. ”

Kreeger said the company believes that an alternative use for that land would benefit the community and the cities of North Las Vegas and Henderson by diversifying the overall use of the land.

“It’s not that we’re leaving either city. It’s that we’d like to continue to invest in our existing properties within those cities and also to explore new build opportunities in both areas,” he said. “That capital would be redirected to new development projects that would create jobs and new amenities for our customers in different locations within the same cities.”

Asked if Station would be open to keeping any of the buildings intact if another gaming company came calling, Kreeger said, “I think by the nature of our business, we’d prefer to see some alternative use there.

Such a move would take “consideration and it would depend on certain circumstances,” he added. “I think what we’re most concerned about is that those valuable pieces of land are used to further grow the economic development of the areas they’re in.”

Difficult decision

Kreeger said the decision to permanently close the operations was difficult.

“These properties have been an important part of our business over many years, so it is not without sadness that we announce these permanent closures,” he said. “We would like to recognize and thank our former team members who worked at these properties for making them a place where our guests always felt welcome. We are pleased that approximately one-third of the team members from each of these three properties are already working at another Station Casinos property, and we hope that number will grow. We also want to thank our loyal guests for their support.”

Kreeger said one amenity at Fiesta Rancho — the 31,000-square-foot, 1,400-seat Pepsi Ice Arena — would not be demolished and would remain available to the public as long as Station owns the property. Because the arena is in a separate building at Fiesta Rancho, the company, viewing the rink as a popular neighborhood amenity, can demolish everything but the arena and continue to employ those who work there.

Only a minimal number of employees are still working at the three properties, most of them in security and building maintenance roles, Kreeger said. As soon as the buildings are demolished, he said workers would be transferred to other Station properties if they choose to change.

The three properties had employed a total of 1,748 employees, and one-third of them immediately transferred to other Station properties when they closed. The rest either took other jobs or moved away and Station has held numerous job fairs to place them in new positions.

The closures were announced to employees in an emailed message to workers Friday morning.

“We are announcing today that we have decided to permanently close our Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson properties,” Kreeger said in his letter. “Each of these properties has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic. Given the post-reopening success of our open properties — thanks to your efforts, including the warm welcome you have provided our guests from the closed resorts — \ it does not make sense to try to reopen these properties.”

Fiesta Rancho

Fiesta Rancho — originally known just as the Fiesta — opened its doors Dec. 14, 1994, on 25.5 acres and built for $25 million by the Maloof family.

The first major casino property to be built in North Las Vegas included 100 hotel rooms in a five-story tower and a 25,000-square-foot casino.

It became popular with local residents for its signature Garduño’s Mexican restaurant, which the Maloofs brought in from New Mexico. Because of its early success, the property expanded by 50,000 square feet in 1995 with a buffet and a larger casino area.

The property expanded again in 1999 by 70,000 square feet, with 20,000 of that dedicated to the casino.

Fiesta built a following as “the Royal Flush Capital of the World,” with 1,000 of the casino’s 1,400 slot machines offering video poker. At one point, the company vowed that it had paid out 118,500 royal flushes.

In July 2000, Station Casinos announced that it was buying the Fiesta and the Maloof family used the proceeds to build what eventually would be known as the Palms.

Under Station, the Fiesta added the ice arena after closing a similar amenity at Santa Fe Station. The property currently has nearly 60,000 square feet of casino space.

Texas Station

Texas Station opened July 12, 1995, across Lake Mead Boulevard from the Fiesta at a cost of $62.8 million. Located on 47 acres, the property embraced all things Texas, including by hosting an appearance by the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders at the grand opening.

With a casino covering nearly 122,000 square feet and a 200-room hotel, Texas Station dwarfed its neighbor across the street.

Texas expanded in 1996, 1999, 2000 and 2018. Among its added amenities over the years were wedding chapels, meetings and convention space, two parking garages, one each for employees and guests, a 60-lane bowling center, a food court and an 18-screen movie theater complex as well as additional casino space.

After Texas and other Nevada casinos closed in March 2020, one of the Texas Station parking garages became a site for COVID-19 testing.

Fiesta Henderson

Fiesta Henderson, formerly known as The Reserve, opened Feb. 10, 1998.

Located on 35 acres, Fiesta Henderson has more than 73,000 square feet of casino space and 224 hotel rooms.

Gem Gaming, which eventually merged with Las Vegas-based Ameristar Casinos, was the original developer. Ameristar eventually was absorbed by Pinnacle Entertainment and then by Penn National Gaming.

Ameristar sold The Reserve for $71.8 million to Station, which took over ownership in January 2001, rebranding the property as Fiesta Henderson.

During its closure, Fiesta Henderson was occasionally used as a COVID-19 testing site.

