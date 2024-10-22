$312K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
A visitor just earned some extra money for some greens fees.
Michel M. of Vancouver, Washington, won a jackpot worth $312,996 on pai gow poker Saturday at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
He said he plans to play more golf with his winnings as well as share them with his wife.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Money to blow.
Huff & Puff Money Mansion
Winnings $16,227.39
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 17, 2024
Dragon Link strikes again.
Dragon Link
Winnings $14,135.71
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 19, 2024
Four Queens
Congrats, Jarrod!
Jarrod from Missouri landed the $12,312 Grand Progressive Jackpot on our dancing drums machine this weekend!
Jarrod from Missouri landed the $12,312 Grand Progressive Jackpot on our dancing drums machine this weekend!
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 21, 2024
Fremont
Way to go Wendy and the other downtown winners.
We're all about the money and jackpots! Congratulations winners on these 5-digit jackpots.🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/zx74v7xgBS
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 19, 2024
Jokers Wild
Our Happy & Prosperous hero strikes again.
A thrilling moment at Jokers Wild! A guest turned a $2.00 bet into an incredible $11,490 Grand Progressive win on Dragon Link!
— Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) October 21, 2024
Main Street Station
These winners might check out the latest Triple 7 microbrews.
Celebrating big wins! Congrats to these lucky winners and their fantastic jackpots! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/H9vYYOxGpc
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 19, 2024
The Orleans
Lightning Link madness.
Celebrating a phenomenal $12k win! 💰👏 pic.twitter.com/FEfJlnXdoe
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) October 19, 2024
Palms
Huge win on a $6 spin.
sometimes, less really is more. 😉
palms vip → https://t.co/dCTRvCaO3w#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/RGH8tNRHMR
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) October 18, 2024
Sam’s Town
Beginner’s luck.
Congratulations to this lucky winner who scored an incredible $10,155 jackpot on Magic Treasures! After staying with us for a week, she signed up for a @BoydRewards card and decided to play $20. Talk about hitting the jackpot on your first try!
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 17, 2024
On fire.
Hey, Hot Stuff! 🔥 You are a WINNER‼️ pic.twitter.com/WR0MTyQ03T
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 21, 2024
