$312K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A visitor just earned some extra money for some greens fees.

Bally’s aims to open hotel, casino at same time as A’s Las Vegas ballpark

Michel M. of Vancouver, Washington, won a jackpot worth $312,996 on pai gow poker Saturday at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

He said he plans to play more golf with his winnings as well as share them with his wife.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Money to blow.

Huff & Puff Money Mansion

Winnings $16,227.39 pic.twitter.com/pIN5T8dKb4 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 17, 2024

Dragon Link strikes again.

Dragon Link

Winnings $14,135.71 pic.twitter.com/4ATbNGcFxq — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 19, 2024

Four Queens

Congrats, Jarrod!

Jarrod from Missouri landed the $12,312 Grand Progressive Jackpot on our dancing drums machine this weekend!

💸🎰🎉 #moneymonday #lasvegas #fourqueens #jackpot pic.twitter.com/lVEYbsPXOb — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) October 21, 2024

Fremont

Way to go Wendy and the other downtown winners.

We're all about the money and jackpots! Congratulations winners on these 5-digit jackpots.🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/zx74v7xgBS — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 19, 2024

Jokers Wild

Our Happy & Prosperous hero strikes again.

A thrilling moment at Jokers Wild! A guest turned a $2.00 bet into an incredible $11,490 Grand Progressive win on Dragon Link! 🌟 Who’s ready to try their luck? pic.twitter.com/jekth2g0o3 — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) October 21, 2024

Main Street Station

These winners might check out the latest Triple 7 microbrews.

Celebrating big wins! Congrats to these lucky winners and their fantastic jackpots! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/H9vYYOxGpc — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 19, 2024

The Orleans

Lightning Link madness.

Palms

Huge win on a $6 spin.

Sam’s Town

Beginner’s luck.

Congratulations to this lucky winner who scored an incredible $10,155 jackpot on Magic Treasures! After staying with us for a week, she signed up for a @BoydRewards card and decided to play $20. Talk about hitting the jackpot on your first try! pic.twitter.com/jFggenu6LR — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 17, 2024

On fire.

Hey, Hot Stuff! 🔥 You are a WINNER‼️ pic.twitter.com/WR0MTyQ03T — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) October 21, 2024

