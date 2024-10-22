78°F
Casinos & Gaming

$312K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Michel M. of Vancouver, Washington, won a jackpot worth $312,996 on pai gow poker Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
Michel M. of Vancouver, Washington, won a jackpot worth $312,996 on pai gow poker Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
Michel M. of Vancouver, Washington, won a jackpot worth $312,996 on pai gow poker Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2024 - 12:53 pm
 

A visitor just earned some extra money for some greens fees.

Michel M. of Vancouver, Washington, won a jackpot worth $312,996 on pai gow poker Saturday at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

He said he plans to play more golf with his winnings as well as share them with his wife.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Money to blow.

Dragon Link strikes again.

Four Queens

Congrats, Jarrod!

Fremont

Way to go Wendy and the other downtown winners.

Jokers Wild

Our Happy & Prosperous hero strikes again.

Main Street Station

These winners might check out the latest Triple 7 microbrews.

The Orleans

Lightning Link madness.

Palms

Huge win on a $6 spin.

Sam’s Town

Beginner’s luck.

On fire.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

