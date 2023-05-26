$315K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
While Planet Hollywood Restaurant stopped its run after nearly 30 years, Planet Hollywood casino is still cranking out jackpots.
A patron won $315,515 after landing a Mega Jackpot playing Blazing 7s Blackjack at the casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The jackpot hit at 2 p.m. Thursday. The winner plans to buy a new car.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Being dealt a club royal flush really takes the edge off the suspense.
Congrats to this guest on the $12k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/z11jrHtP05
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 22, 2023
California
Alan has an arm!
Hoʻomaikaʻi iā Alan! 🎉
With a 1-hour, 9-minute turn at the table, we have our NEWEST member of the GOLDEN ARM elite! 🎲 🔥 pic.twitter.com/07dcnVNpLn
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 21, 2023
Another happy visitor from Hawai’i.
EPIC! 🔥
This lucky winner from Hawai'i scored this WICKED win when a $4.80 bet led to a lucrative spin! 💰 pic.twitter.com/V4k1ba7VSB
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 22, 2023
Cannery
Crown ’em.
This guest felt like a King after this win 👑
Congratulations on the $11k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/TqzohLCF0K
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 21, 2023
Four Queens
Having fun under the canopy.
These girls are on fireee 🎶🔥
The first lucky lady hit the $14,000 grand jackpot and the second Minnesotan hit the $10,000 Wild Cherry jackpot! 🍒
You go girls 🎉#moneymonday #jackpot #fourqueens #fourqueenscasino #lasvegas #lasvegascasino #dtlv #downtownlasvegas pic.twitter.com/2K8PU0shDF
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 22, 2023
Fremont
Someone is grinning from ear to ear. (Had to.)
That's a CROP! 🌽
This lucky Las Vegas local harvested $13,797.08 from a $1.20 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/I5wLToLn4B
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 20, 2023
Could be rooting for the Stars, but we’ll let it slide.
This $10 spin went GOLD for this lucky winner from Texas! 😮
That's one way to score $10K! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/ZCvaA8paa8
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 23, 2023
Gold Coast
Congrats to Edward!
Congratulations to Edward who conquered the dragon and won big on Dragon Link and took home $17,320 during his visit last week! pic.twitter.com/10fkMw1InA
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) May 22, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
Guessing someone got over not hitting one of the 5-spots.
One lucky winner turned a $16 keno bet into a large $37,992.00 handpay! pic.twitter.com/VrG8jE82R3
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 19, 2023
Dealt four aces with a kicker? Yes, please.
A $15 bet on Triple Double Bonus Poker turned into a $12,000 jackpot for one lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/AxHKKnX2kX
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 19, 2023
Plenty of fun for $1.25.
Dragon Link Autumn Moon Jackpot!
A $1.25 bet became a $12,626.95 WIN!
Congrats! pic.twitter.com/tXRuvT8Qzj
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 24, 2023
Don’t think this video keno player is upset about missing the 8-spot.
Multi Card Keno Jackpot! 💸
Bet → $16.00
WIN → $41,088.00 pic.twitter.com/IMkfAMxgSB
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 25, 2023
Main Street Station
Quality bookends.
An epic hold and draw had this lucky Las Vegas local with hearts in their eyes and $20K in-hand! ❤️💵 pic.twitter.com/T3nPznYhkR
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) May 23, 2023
Railroad Pass
On the right track here.
You could be our next big winner!!! It pays to play at the Railroad Pass!
#casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting #slots #lasvegas #onlinecasino #roulette #judionline #money #slot pic.twitter.com/AV0lneyHcJ
— Railroad Pass Hotel, Casino & Travel Center! (@RailroadPass) May 18, 2023
What a huge win!!!! These jackpots are hitting all the time and the next one could be you! It pays to play at the Pass!
#casino #poker #gambling #bet #jackpot #casinoonline #betting #slots #lasvegas #onlinecasino #roulette #judionline #money #slot pic.twitter.com/drCM6e7tEv
— The Pass Casino (@PassCasino) May 24, 2023
Rampart
A big $67,597 Dragon Cash haul with a $15 wager.
Kongrats to Karl Kamb on his $13,600 jackpot!
Tianna Gross celebrated her birthday with a $16,102 jackpot on a Dragon Link machine!
Sam’s Town
A pair of Dragon Links share the wealth.
We love seeing our guests win big, and our latest jackpot winner is no exception! Congrats on hitting the Dragon Link jackpot and winning $10,539! 🐲💰 pic.twitter.com/lIPce7mo4a
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 19, 2023
A huge congratulations to our guest who hit the Dragon Link Peacock Princess Grand progressive jackpot and walked away with an amazing $12,420!🥳🎉🎰 pic.twitter.com/V6Ani1i7yK
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 20, 2023
Sunset Station
Always trust a hot roll.
We spy a lucky charm 👀 Congrats to the lucky winner for winning a $16,000.00 jackpot with a $15 bet! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/rtHMwl5k8i
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 18, 2023
Hold ’em all.
Bonus Poker DLX ♠️
Congrats to a lucky local for winning a $20,000.00 jackpot with a $25 bet! 🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/L7U40Kf4k1
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 19, 2023
Happy. And prosperous.
DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉
A lucky guest won $11,109.25 with a $5.00 bet! Congrats 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9WBzPnKTUy
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 21, 2023
The Wolf solves problems.
WOLF RUN JACKPOT 🐺🎰
Congrats to the lucky winner who hit a $10,000 jackpot with a $4.00 bet! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/nwyX0IGDhp
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 24, 2023
Always nice to see the kicker … unless you’re a Cowboys fan. (Also had to.)
DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT 💸💸💸
Congrats to the lucky local who won $10,000 with a $25 bet! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vh3p7okcCV
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 24, 2023
Treasure Island
So this would be Cesar winning like a TI guy!
🔥 Jackpot alert! We're thrilled to announce that Cesar B. has scored big with a $10,697 win on the Wolf Run Eclipse. Keep the excitement going and enjoy the rewards! 💵 #WinnerWednesday
💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/9snBFoUev6
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 24, 2023
Westgate
Way to go, Mario!
Last weekend, Mario walked away with $50,000 in our Winner-Take-All Blackjack Tournament.
Congratulations Mario!! pic.twitter.com/FZtbL3bcBX
— Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) May 25, 2023
Wildfire Barley’s
Big hit for 60 cents.
SUPERLOCK GRAND PROGRESSIVE HIT 💰
A $0.60 cent bet turned into a $19,374.57 jackpot at Barley's! pic.twitter.com/MICeRawIZx
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) May 22, 2023
