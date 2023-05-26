$315K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player won $315,515 after landing a Mega Jackpot playing Blazing 7s Blackjack on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Planet Hollywood casino in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

While Planet Hollywood Restaurant stopped its run after nearly 30 years, Planet Hollywood casino is still cranking out jackpots.

A patron won $315,515 after landing a Mega Jackpot playing Blazing 7s Blackjack at the casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit at 2 p.m. Thursday. The winner plans to buy a new car.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Being dealt a club royal flush really takes the edge off the suspense.

Congrats to this guest on the $12k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/z11jrHtP05 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 22, 2023

California

Alan has an arm!

Hoʻomaikaʻi iā Alan! 🎉 With a 1-hour, 9-minute turn at the table, we have our NEWEST member of the GOLDEN ARM elite! 🎲 🔥 pic.twitter.com/07dcnVNpLn — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 21, 2023

Another happy visitor from Hawai’i.

EPIC! 🔥 This lucky winner from Hawai'i scored this WICKED win when a $4.80 bet led to a lucrative spin! 💰 pic.twitter.com/V4k1ba7VSB — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 22, 2023

Cannery

Crown ’em.

This guest felt like a King after this win 👑 Congratulations on the $11k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/TqzohLCF0K — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 21, 2023

Four Queens

Having fun under the canopy.

Fremont

Someone is grinning from ear to ear. (Had to.)

That's a CROP! 🌽 This lucky Las Vegas local harvested $13,797.08 from a $1.20 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/I5wLToLn4B — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 20, 2023

Could be rooting for the Stars, but we’ll let it slide.

This $10 spin went GOLD for this lucky winner from Texas! 😮 That's one way to score $10K! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/ZCvaA8paa8 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 23, 2023

Gold Coast

Congrats to Edward!

Congratulations to Edward who conquered the dragon and won big on Dragon Link and took home $17,320 during his visit last week! pic.twitter.com/10fkMw1InA — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) May 22, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Guessing someone got over not hitting one of the 5-spots.

One lucky winner turned a $16 keno bet into a large $37,992.00 handpay! pic.twitter.com/VrG8jE82R3 — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 19, 2023

Dealt four aces with a kicker? Yes, please.

A $15 bet on Triple Double Bonus Poker turned into a $12,000 jackpot for one lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/AxHKKnX2kX — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 19, 2023

Plenty of fun for $1.25.

Dragon Link Autumn Moon Jackpot! A $1.25 bet became a $12,626.95 WIN!

Congrats! pic.twitter.com/tXRuvT8Qzj — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 24, 2023

Don’t think this video keno player is upset about missing the 8-spot.

Multi Card Keno Jackpot! 💸 Bet → $16.00

WIN → $41,088.00 pic.twitter.com/IMkfAMxgSB — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) May 25, 2023

Main Street Station

Quality bookends.

An epic hold and draw had this lucky Las Vegas local with hearts in their eyes and $20K in-hand! ❤️💵 pic.twitter.com/T3nPznYhkR — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) May 23, 2023

Railroad Pass

On the right track here.

Rampart

A big $67,597 Dragon Cash haul with a $15 wager.

Kongrats to Karl Kamb on his $13,600 jackpot!

Tianna Gross celebrated her birthday with a $16,102 jackpot on a Dragon Link machine!

Sam’s Town

A pair of Dragon Links share the wealth.

We love seeing our guests win big, and our latest jackpot winner is no exception! Congrats on hitting the Dragon Link jackpot and winning $10,539! 🐲💰 pic.twitter.com/lIPce7mo4a — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 19, 2023

A huge congratulations to our guest who hit the Dragon Link Peacock Princess Grand progressive jackpot and walked away with an amazing $12,420!🥳🎉🎰 pic.twitter.com/V6Ani1i7yK — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 20, 2023

Sunset Station

Always trust a hot roll.

We spy a lucky charm 👀 Congrats to the lucky winner for winning a $16,000.00 jackpot with a $15 bet! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/rtHMwl5k8i — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 18, 2023

Hold ’em all.

Bonus Poker DLX ♠️ Congrats to a lucky local for winning a $20,000.00 jackpot with a $25 bet! 🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/L7U40Kf4k1 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 19, 2023

Happy. And prosperous.

DRAGON LINK JACKPOT 🐉 A lucky guest won $11,109.25 with a $5.00 bet! Congrats 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9WBzPnKTUy — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 21, 2023

The Wolf solves problems.

WOLF RUN JACKPOT 🐺🎰 Congrats to the lucky winner who hit a $10,000 jackpot with a $4.00 bet! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/nwyX0IGDhp — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 24, 2023

Always nice to see the kicker … unless you’re a Cowboys fan. (Also had to.)

DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT 💸💸💸 Congrats to the lucky local who won $10,000 with a $25 bet! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vh3p7okcCV — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 24, 2023

Treasure Island

So this would be Cesar winning like a TI guy!

🔥 Jackpot alert! We're thrilled to announce that Cesar B. has scored big with a $10,697 win on the Wolf Run Eclipse. Keep the excitement going and enjoy the rewards! 💵 #WinnerWednesday 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/9snBFoUev6 — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 24, 2023

Westgate

Way to go, Mario!

Last weekend, Mario walked away with $50,000 in our Winner-Take-All Blackjack Tournament. Congratulations Mario!! pic.twitter.com/FZtbL3bcBX — Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) May 25, 2023

Wildfire Barley’s

Big hit for 60 cents.

SUPERLOCK GRAND PROGRESSIVE HIT 💰 A $0.60 cent bet turned into a $19,374.57 jackpot at Barley's! pic.twitter.com/MICeRawIZx — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) May 22, 2023

