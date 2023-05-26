85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$315K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2023 - 6:38 pm
 
A player won $315,515 after landing a Mega Jackpot playing Blazing 7s Blackjack on Thursday, Ma ...
A player won $315,515 after landing a Mega Jackpot playing Blazing 7s Blackjack on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Planet Hollywood casino in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

While Planet Hollywood Restaurant stopped its run after nearly 30 years, Planet Hollywood casino is still cranking out jackpots.

A patron won $315,515 after landing a Mega Jackpot playing Blazing 7s Blackjack at the casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The jackpot hit at 2 p.m. Thursday. The winner plans to buy a new car.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Being dealt a club royal flush really takes the edge off the suspense.

California

Alan has an arm!

Another happy visitor from Hawai’i.

Cannery

Crown ’em.

Four Queens

Having fun under the canopy.

Fremont

Someone is grinning from ear to ear. (Had to.)

Could be rooting for the Stars, but we’ll let it slide.

Gold Coast

Congrats to Edward!

Green Valley Ranch

Guessing someone got over not hitting one of the 5-spots.

Dealt four aces with a kicker? Yes, please.

Plenty of fun for $1.25.

Don’t think this video keno player is upset about missing the 8-spot.

Main Street Station

Quality bookends.

Railroad Pass

On the right track here.

Rampart

A big $67,597 Dragon Cash haul with a $15 wager.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Kongrats to Karl Kamb on his $13,600 jackpot!

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Tianna Gross celebrated her birthday with a $16,102 jackpot on a Dragon Link machine!

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

Sam’s Town

A pair of Dragon Links share the wealth.

Sunset Station

Always trust a hot roll.

Hold ’em all.

Happy. And prosperous.

The Wolf solves problems.

Always nice to see the kicker … unless you’re a Cowboys fan. (Also had to.)

Treasure Island

So this would be Cesar winning like a TI guy!

Westgate

Way to go, Mario!

Wildfire Barley’s

Big hit for 60 cents.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
2
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
3
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
4
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
5
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
$231K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$231K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$386K slots jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$386K slots jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$269K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$269K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$172K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$172K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run