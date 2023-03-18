$39K lottery prize connects in Primm
Two tickets in California matched Friday’s winning numbers of 7, 13, 22, 28 and 29.
A Primm Fantasy 5 ticket buyer at the Lotto Store was able to find a pot of gold after all.
Primm Valley Lotto and a 7-Eleven story in Lakewood had the winning tickets.
Each winner will receive $39,171.
For those seeking bigger pots, Saturday’s Powerball drawing is set at $78 million, while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $272 million.
By the way, the Nevada Legislature is trying again to get lotteries legalized in the Silver State.
