$39K lottery prize connects in Primm

A Primm Fantasy 5 ticket buyer at the Lotto Store was able to find a pot of gold after all.

Two tickets in California matched Friday’s winning numbers of 7, 13, 22, 28 and 29.

Primm Valley Lotto and a 7-Eleven story in Lakewood had the winning tickets.

Each winner will receive $39,171.

For those seeking bigger pots, Saturday’s Powerball drawing is set at $78 million, while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $272 million.

By the way, the Nevada Legislature is trying again to get lotteries legalized in the Silver State.

