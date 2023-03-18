56°F
Casinos & Gaming

$39K lottery prize connects in Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2023 - 10:30 am
 
People are seen lined up to buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-C ...
People are seen lined up to buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border near Primm in this July 28, 2022, file photo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Primm Fantasy 5 ticket buyer at the Lotto Store was able to find a pot of gold after all.

Two tickets in California matched Friday’s winning numbers of 7, 13, 22, 28 and 29.

Primm Valley Lotto and a 7-Eleven story in Lakewood had the winning tickets.

Each winner will receive $39,171.

For those seeking bigger pots, Saturday’s Powerball drawing is set at $78 million, while Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $272 million.

By the way, the Nevada Legislature is trying again to get lotteries legalized in the Silver State.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

