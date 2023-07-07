$416K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

It was one of several recently won across the Las Vegas Valley.

Patricia Hendricks of Michigan won $416,040 after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Three Card Poker on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

There is some symmetry after winning at Paris Las Vegas, you might want to head to Europe. And that’s what Patricia Hendricks of Michigan plans to do.

Hendricks won $416,040 after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Three Card Poker at the Las Vegas Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning royal flush hit around 11 p.m. Thursday after 30 minutes of play.

She said she plans on using her winnings to take a European vacation and help her three sons financially. Hendricks notes that her good luck charm was her three sons being with her.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Cannery

The checkered flag has been raised 🏁 Congrats on the $20k win! pic.twitter.com/Kd1TJd7vgP — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 7, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Congrats to a lucky local who turned a $100 bet into a $56,000 JACKPOT! pic.twitter.com/l5CnOkGjbx — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) July 6, 2023

Oyo

Palace Station

⚡ A lucky guest placed a $6.25 bet and won $12,525.00 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/0ggh6dy7lc — Palace Station (@palacestation) July 6, 2023

The Strat

Sergio has become crazy rich! 🔥 Help us congratulate him for winning just over $24,000 playing our Crazy Rich Asian slot machine! pic.twitter.com/su4ww84Yj6 — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) July 6, 2023

Sunset Station

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🥁🥁🥁 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a $13,754.16 jackpot with an $0.88 bet 🎉😁👍 pic.twitter.com/0ej9OCdquJ — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 5, 2023

DEUCES WILD BONUS POKER JACKPOT ✌️😎 Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $10,490.93 with a $10 bet 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/cdnofKNIjf — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 6, 2023

Treasure Island

Our #WinnerWednesday Paula T fortune has reached new heights on the Epic Fortune Bonus! 🌟 We're delighted to congratulate you on your impressive win of $15,748! 🎉 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUT87Z to join the club! pic.twitter.com/8uACPp2Nsd — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) July 5, 2023

