Casinos & Gaming

$416K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 12:43 pm
 
Patricia Hendricks of Michigan won $416,040 after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Three Card Pok ...
Patricia Hendricks of Michigan won $416,040 after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Three Card Poker on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

There is some symmetry after winning at Paris Las Vegas, you might want to head to Europe. And that’s what Patricia Hendricks of Michigan plans to do.

Hendricks won $416,040 after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Three Card Poker at the Las Vegas Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning royal flush hit around 11 p.m. Thursday after 30 minutes of play.

She said she plans on using her winnings to take a European vacation and help her three sons financially. Hendricks notes that her good luck charm was her three sons being with her.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

