$481K slots jackpot hits at western Las Vegas Valley casino

A visitor from California made the most of his visit Thursday morning.

Krispin S. of Sacramento, Calif., won $481,941.47 after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive jackpot Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casino)

Krispin S. of Sacramento won $481,941.47 after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive jackpot at Red Rock Casino, according to a Station Casino spokesperson.

The winning spin was on a $2.50 wager.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

More drone sightings.

Starting the year off right! Congrats to our guest on this otherworldly win of $20k 👽 🐮 pic.twitter.com/gFIY1qzmf1 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 8, 2025

Boulder Station

Play the percentages.

Dragon Link

Congratulations to this guest on winning $11,000 with a %50 bet pic.twitter.com/92q4FuLEKZ — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 7, 2025

Cannery

Congrats, Richard!

Congrats to Richard on the $10k win! 💰 🐔 pic.twitter.com/CBaEM8lXcI — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 9, 2025

Ellis Island

Impressive win on Dragon Cash.

Golden Nugget

The hits keep coming in threes.

🎉 Jackpot energy is in the air! ✨ pic.twitter.com/yNKkYohezd — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 9, 2025

💰 Big spins = big wins 🎰 pic.twitter.com/ZU7uKO4FyI — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 7, 2025

Palms

The background on the postcards continue to evolve.

$37.50 bet hit the tracks and rolled into a $50,290 win. 🚂 palms vip → https://t.co/SwEDOPe4GE#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/kOwy0rBAuR — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 8, 2025

Red Rock Casino

Big payout on the $10 wager.

$10 bet ➡️ $13,496 Congratulations to our guest on their lucky win 🎰 pic.twitter.com/Ty899XBtQQ — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 8, 2025

Rockin’ the 88-cent spin.

Small bet, BIG WIN! This lucky winner got a $26,110.38 win with an $0.88 bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/juHQpYqqOV — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 8, 2025

Sam’s Town

One row of hits is all you need at times.

💰 Big wins are happening at Winchester Bar! A lucky guest just hit 7 out of 7 on Keno for a whopping $28,000! Do you enjoy playing at the bar tops at Sam’s Town?🍷 pic.twitter.com/yU2vE0b8US — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 8, 2025

Big Buffalo win.

🐂 Feel the power of the buffalo! A lucky player at Sam’s Town snagged a whopping $10,429 jackpot on Buffalo Triple Power with a mere 80-cent bet! Who's ready to chase their own buffalo dreams? pic.twitter.com/jgLVn80bQy — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 7, 2025

Sunset Station

Dragon Cash strikes again.

BET BIG, WIN BIG! 🎉 Congratulations to our lucky guest who bet $50 playing Dragon Cash 🐲 and won a jackpot worth $60,600.40! pic.twitter.com/Rffc0e5ZHp — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 7, 2025

