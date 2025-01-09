59°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$481K slots jackpot hits at western Las Vegas Valley casino

Krispin S. of Sacramento, Calif., won $481,941.47 after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive ...
Krispin S. of Sacramento, Calif., won $481,941.47 after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive jackpot Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casino)
More Stories
The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are seen on June 17, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Lawsuit accusing casino of negligence in slots player’s death gets trial date
A Roulette wheel spins as apart of some Stadium Table Games at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (L ...
Slide in Nevada gaming win continues with 4.2% decline in November
Popular downtown Las Vegas casino bar temporarily closes
Mirage’s atrium coming down on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2025 - 1:07 pm
 

A visitor from California made the most of his visit Thursday morning.

Krispin S. of Sacramento won $481,941.47 after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive jackpot at Red Rock Casino, according to a Station Casino spokesperson.

The winning spin was on a $2.50 wager.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

More drone sightings.

Boulder Station

Play the percentages.

Cannery

Congrats, Richard!

Ellis Island

Impressive win on Dragon Cash.

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

Golden Nugget

The hits keep coming in threes.

Palms

The background on the postcards continue to evolve.

Red Rock Casino

Big payout on the $10 wager.

Rockin’ the 88-cent spin.

Sam’s Town

One row of hits is all you need at times.

Big Buffalo win.

Sunset Station

Dragon Cash strikes again.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES