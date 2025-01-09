$481K slots jackpot hits at western Las Vegas Valley casino
A visitor from California made the most of his visit Thursday morning.
Krispin S. of Sacramento won $481,941.47 after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive jackpot at Red Rock Casino, according to a Station Casino spokesperson.
The winning spin was on a $2.50 wager.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
More drone sightings.
Starting the year off right!
Congrats to our guest on this otherworldly win of $20k 👽 🐮 pic.twitter.com/gFIY1qzmf1
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 8, 2025
Boulder Station
Play the percentages.
Dragon Link
Congratulations to this guest on winning $11,000 with a %50 bet pic.twitter.com/92q4FuLEKZ
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 7, 2025
Cannery
Congrats, Richard!
Congrats to Richard on the $10k win! 💰 🐔 pic.twitter.com/CBaEM8lXcI
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 9, 2025
Ellis Island
Impressive win on Dragon Cash.
Golden Nugget
The hits keep coming in threes.
🎉 Jackpot energy is in the air! ✨ pic.twitter.com/yNKkYohezd
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 9, 2025
💰 Big spins = big wins 🎰 pic.twitter.com/ZU7uKO4FyI
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 7, 2025
Palms
The background on the postcards continue to evolve.
$37.50 bet hit the tracks and rolled into a $50,290 win. 🚂
palms vip → https://t.co/SwEDOPe4GE#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/kOwy0rBAuR
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 8, 2025
Red Rock Casino
Big payout on the $10 wager.
$10 bet ➡️ $13,496
Congratulations to our guest on their lucky win 🎰 pic.twitter.com/Ty899XBtQQ
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 8, 2025
Rockin’ the 88-cent spin.
Small bet, BIG WIN!
This lucky winner got a $26,110.38 win with an $0.88 bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/juHQpYqqOV
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 8, 2025
Sam’s Town
One row of hits is all you need at times.
💰 Big wins are happening at Winchester Bar! A lucky guest just hit 7 out of 7 on Keno for a whopping $28,000! Do you enjoy playing at the bar tops at Sam’s Town?🍷 pic.twitter.com/yU2vE0b8US
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 8, 2025
Big Buffalo win.
🐂 Feel the power of the buffalo! A lucky player at Sam’s Town snagged a whopping $10,429 jackpot on Buffalo Triple Power with a mere 80-cent bet! Who's ready to chase their own buffalo dreams? pic.twitter.com/jgLVn80bQy
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 7, 2025
Sunset Station
Dragon Cash strikes again.
BET BIG, WIN BIG! 🎉 Congratulations to our lucky guest who bet $50 playing Dragon Cash 🐲 and won a jackpot worth $60,600.40! pic.twitter.com/Rffc0e5ZHp
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 7, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
