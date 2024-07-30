103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$517K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

Prentice B., a local player, hit a jackpot of $517,439 playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em o ...
Prentice B., a local player, hit a jackpot of $517,439 playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
More Stories
Pedestrians pass the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in June 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Changes are coming for MGM Rewards members
Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Workers Union, speaks about an NLRB lawsu ...
Station Casinos union-busting complaint goes to labor court
Guests play the Wheel of Fortune slots game as others watch at Red Rock Casino on Tuesday, Dec. ...
IGT execs confident Apollo deal will win regulatory approval
An aerial view of Joker's Wild casino on Boulder Highway and the Cadence housing development in ...
Boyd’s first new valley project in 20 years targets growing Henderson community
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2024 - 1:53 pm
 

Such a good son.

Prentice B., a local player, hit a jackpot of $517,439 playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em at Caesars Palace, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winning hand hit July 17.

Prentice said he was shocked when he won and plans to take care of his parents with the winnings.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Quality win on an 88-cent spin.

Binion’s

Way to go, Curt!

Boulder Station

Rockin’ the Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous machine.

Cannery

Dragon Link strikes again.

Four Queens

The dollar does it.

Ellis Island

The Koval establishment shares its recent five-figure jackpots.

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

Gold Coast

Prayers answered.

Oyo Las Vegas

Hurray, Dana!

Pahrump Nugget

A guest with a $1.76 spin won $42,000 on Dancing Drums.

(Golden Entertainment, Inc.)
(Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

Sam’s Town

Continuing our Dragon Link fun.

South Point

A joker is fun to see when you have four aces.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$418K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
recommend 2
$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 3
California visitor hits $419K table game jackpot at off-Strip casino
recommend 4
$269K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
recommend 5
Sizzlin’ hot: June’s top 5 jackpots across Las Vegas Valley
recommend 6
Strip casino pays out largest Pai Gow progressive in resort’s history