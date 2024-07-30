$517K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

The win was one of several recently in the Las Vegas Valley.

Prentice B., a local player, hit a jackpot of $517,439 playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Such a good son.

Prentice B., a local player, hit a jackpot of $517,439 playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em at Caesars Palace, according to a casino spokesperson.

The winning hand hit July 17.

Prentice said he was shocked when he won and plans to take care of his parents with the winnings.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Quality win on an 88-cent spin.

Congrats to our lucky guest's amazing $15k victory! pic.twitter.com/glnyQupR3k — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 27, 2024

Binion’s

Way to go, Curt!

Congratulations to our lucky jackpot winner Curt who landed a $10,000 jackpot on the Jumanji Ultra machine this weekend! 💸🎉 #moneymonday #lasvegas #binions pic.twitter.com/URjbGpg0Aw — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) July 30, 2024

Boulder Station

Rockin’ the Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous machine.

Cannery

Dragon Link strikes again.

Celebrating the sweet triumph of our guest! Cheers to the grand $10k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/H7myqVCWv2 — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 29, 2024

Four Queens

The dollar does it.

$1 bet lands a $21,000 payday! Congrats to the lucky local! 💸🎉 pic.twitter.com/B2Rah36wX4 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) July 30, 2024

Ellis Island

The Koval establishment shares its recent five-figure jackpots.

Gold Coast

Prayers answered.

Triple Double Bonus Poker

FOR THE WIN 🤑 A $25 Royal Flush delivered $20K for this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/7k04COgkSu — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 27, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Hurray, Dana!

Congrats to Dana on her $21,556.80 win on Buffalo Gold this evening! What a great way to end the weekend. 🦬💰✨ #BigJackpot #BuffaloGold pic.twitter.com/M5KdCf7Jio — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) July 29, 2024

Pahrump Nugget

A guest with a $1.76 spin won $42,000 on Dancing Drums.

Sam’s Town

Continuing our Dragon Link fun.

The sound of victory! A massive $10,991 grand jackpot won on Dragon Link Golden Gong. Congratulations to the lucky player! pic.twitter.com/eSmgEBUWwd — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 29, 2024

South Point

A joker is fun to see when you have four aces.

🥳💰Cheers to our Las Vegas local who hit the Pai Gow Progressive with 5 Aces, taking home an amazing prize of $31,555 and an additional $2,000 on fortune bonus! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/UKMDfaShnK — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) July 29, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.