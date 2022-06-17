103°F
$543K table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2022 - 1:23 pm
 
A local player won a progressive jackpot of more than $543,000 Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Ca ...
A local player won a progressive jackpot of more than $543,000 Friday, June 17, 2022, at the California in downtown Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

That’s how you start a weekend.

A local player won a progressive jackpot of more than $543,000 Friday morning at the California.

She was playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker just before 8 a.m. when she hit a seven-card straight flush in hearts for the jackpot worth $543,619, according to a Boyd Gaming news release. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

To win the jackpot, she placed a $25 bet with an additional $1 bet to be eligible. She also placed a fortune bonus side bet of $5 that won her an additional $25,000.

The property’s Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot has reset at more than $406,000, Boyd Gaming said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

