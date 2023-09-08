$7 bet snares more than $2.1M on Labor Day at Strip casino

The anonymous winner placed a $7 wager on a Buffalo Diamond Extreme game and it paid off $2,158,526 when the Grand Jackpot hit in the bonus round.

The $2.1M plus payoff on a Buffalo Diamond Extreme game at The Venetian on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (The Venetian)

The Venetian on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A $7 bet turned into more than $2 million on Labor Day for a guest at The Venetian.

The winner asked to remain anonymous after the $7 wager on a Buffalo Diamond Extreme game paid off $2,158,526 when the Grand Jackpot hit in the bonus round.

In addition, the major tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive hit twice recently. No other details were available.

