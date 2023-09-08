75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$7 bet snares more than $2.1M on Labor Day at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
The $2.1M plus payoff on a Buffalo Diamond Extreme game at The Venetian on Monday, Sept. 4, 202 ...
The $2.1M plus payoff on a Buffalo Diamond Extreme game at The Venetian on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (The Venetian)
The Venetian on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
The Venetian on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A $7 bet turned into more than $2 million on Labor Day for a guest at The Venetian.

The winner asked to remain anonymous after the $7 wager on a Buffalo Diamond Extreme game paid off $2,158,526 when the Grand Jackpot hit in the bonus round.

In addition, the major tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive hit twice recently. No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ
1
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
2
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
3
Las Vegas has the 2 most-photographed restaurants in US
Las Vegas has the 2 most-photographed restaurants in US
4
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
5
‘He took away a piece of my heart’: Man gets 100-year sentence for bar killing
‘He took away a piece of my heart’: Man gets 100-year sentence for bar killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Casino mogul Steve Wynn pauses at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. (AP P ...
Wynn pushes appeal in defamation lawsuit
By / RJ

A district court denied Steve Wynn and his legal team a chance for a jury trial in a long-running defamation lawsuit involving the former casino mogul, his attorneys said in oral arguments to the Nevada Court of Appeals.

 
Circa still faces $3.5M overlay in football contests
By / RJ

Five days before Saturday’s entry deadline, the odds are against Circa meeting its unprecedented $14 million in guaranteed prize money for its two $1,000-entry NFL handicapping contests.

More stories
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel
Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel
$541K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$541K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$264K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$264K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos