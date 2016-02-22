Ainsworth set to launch in Indian casino markets

Ainsworth Game Technology, fresh off its $38 million purchase of Nova Technologies, will makes its initial push into the Indian gaming when it displays more than 50 slot machine titles at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention March 13-16 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The Ainsworth Game Technology building is seen under construction near Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ainsworth Game Technology, fresh off its $38 million purchase of Nova Technologies, will makes its initial push into the Indian gaming when it displays more than 50 slot machine titles at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention March 13-16 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The Las Vegas company, which has a growing presence in the commercial casino industry, acquired Nova as an entry point into American Indian casinos. Ainsworth plans to display more than a dozen new games developed solely for the Native American market.

Ainsworth President of North America Mike Dreitzer said the Indian gaming tradeshow “provides a tremendous opportunity to begin a new era” for the company.

“Across the board, we are packed with new content to fit the ambitious plans of our tribal customers,” Dreitzer said.

