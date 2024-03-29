Bally’s credit downgrade won’t affect A’s stadium project, official says

The head of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority says financing for the MLB stadium won’t be impacted by Bally’s credit rating.

Some rooms still available for Tropicana’s last days

‘Like a second home’: Longtime Tropicana workers say leaving will be bittersweet

The head of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority says the recent downgrades to Bally’s Corp.’s credit rating won’t affect plans to build a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat stadium. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The head of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority says the recent downgrades to Bally’s Corp.’s credit rating won’t affect plans to build a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat stadium.

Steve Hill, who chairs the stadium authority, said Thursday its relationship is with the Oakland Athletics who are arranging the financing for the proposed baseball stadium on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana resort site operated by Bally’s.

Two credit rating organizations downgraded Bally’s just as the company prepares to close the hotel and casino Tuesday.

In separate actions, Moody’s Investors Services downgraded Rhode Island-based Bally’s from “B1” to “B2” while S&P Global Ratings cut its Bally’s rating from “B” to “B-,” junk-bond status.

Hill said the downgrades would not affect development of the stadium where the Oakland A’s intend to play beginning in the 2028 baseball season.

Analysts had speculated that the downgrades could affect any collaboration between the A’s, landlord Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. and Bally’s to build a new resort, to be named Bally’s Las Vegas on the property adjacent to the stadium at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Some analysts have noted that the credit downgrades could make it more difficult for Bally’s to borrow for three major projects it has undertaken — a first-ever casino in Chicago, a bid to secure a gaming license in downstate New York and a replacement project at the Tropicana.

Hill said the baseball team has been working with the stadium authority and any investment made on the stadium would be arranged through them.

Bally’s representatives on Friday have scheduled media tours of the Tropicana as it closes in on a 3 a.m. shutdown of the casino on Tuesday and the clearing out of the hotel and food and beverage outlets by noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.