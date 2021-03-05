Bally’s wants to buy Allied Esports for $100M

Bally’s Corp. has made an “unsolicited” $100 million takeover offer to buy Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc., the esports company announced Friday.

The main arena of HyperX Esports Arena at Luxor on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, June 25, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Irvine, California-based Allied Esports owns and operates World Poker Tour as well as the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas inside the Luxor.

The proposal comes about six weeks after Allied Esports announced an agreement to sell the World Poker Tour business to growth equity firm Element Partners, LLC. for about $78 million. The offer would require Allied Esports to nix its previously agreed-upon deal with Element, currently expected to close by the end of the month, an Allied Esports release said Friday.

An Allied Esports spokesman confirmed Friday that Bally’s “initiated the conversation and their interest with an offer” for the whole company. He also confirmed the company was continuing to explore a potential sale of its esports business. A Bally’s representative declined to comment.

“The Company’s Board of Directors, consistent with its duties and the Company’s obligations under its existing agreement with Element, will evaluate Bally’s proposal in due course,” the Friday release said. “The Company and Element continue to discuss potential updates to the current terms of their agreement.”

In the meantime, the company’s board recommends proceeding with the World Poker Tour sale to Element.

Allied Esports announced the World Poker Tour agreement on Jan. 19. In the same announcement, the company said it had also begun exploring a potential sale of its esports business.

Growth in esports and gaming during the pandemic has drawn “strategic interest” for Allied Esports’ namesake business component, the company said in January. Additionally, the January release said, Lake Street Capital Markets was helping the company explore a sale.

“Despite the many challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the (World Poker Tour) business has delivered substantial, impactful results, specifically through its online platforms and services, and has made meaningful contributions for the Company,” Allied Esports CEO Frank Ng said at the time. “In addition, Allied Esports, with its world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas and best-in-class production services, has generated market attention as the esports industry gained momentum during the pandemic.”

“Due to COVID-19’s impact on the Company’s overall revenue generation and profitability timeline, we believe the forthcoming sale of the WPT business will garner significant capital and an avenue to determine new opportunities that will deliver accelerated returns for our stakeholders,” he said.

The company said that at the completion of the poker sale and assuming a possible esports sale, Allied Esports would transition with a new name as a holding company that would pursue real money gaming and other online entertainment.

