66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Birds of prey help firm keep away pesky birds at Las Vegas resorts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2019 - 12:38 pm
 

Hidden behind Civon Gewelber’s Las Vegas home lies a paradise for birds.

A mix of raptors, large and small, can be found perched on posts scattered across a lush backyard, amid palm trees and a crystal-clear pool. A snow-colored goshawk named Acacia squawks as Gewelber walks by, asking for food, while others preen in the desert wind.

While most of the birds spend their days at Gewelber’s home, it’s possible to find a select few soaring above the Las Vegas Strip. Her business, Airborne Wildlife Control Service, uses birds of prey to help dissuade pest birds from disturbing guests at local Wynn Resorts Ltd. properties.

Gewelber and her husband, Dave Kanellis, took over the company in the spring of 2017. While most of its revenue comes from pigeon control services at casinos and other businesses around Las Vegas, the company is known for its abatement contract with Wynn Resorts.

Gewelber said her team use Harris’s hawks to target food-aggressive breeds during the peak hours as Wynn guests are outside. The raptors follow a laser toward trees with grackles, scare them off and return at a breathtaking speed for a food reward. Meanwhile, another bird — called the enforcer — actively chases the unwanted birds to make sure they stay away.

“We’re not trying to kill anything. It’s harass and haze,” Kanellis said. “Then, early morning (or) evening when we’re not there, the birds are free to do whatever they want. They’ll come down and look for bugs or scrap food that got misplaced.”

The contract, which started in the spring, is set to wrap up this month with the end of pool season.

“It’s something we do to ensure (the pest birds) don’t become a problem,” said Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver.

‘Married to our birds’

With the couple’s abatement services and pigeon control, Kanellis runs a federally permitted cooperative breeding program.

Most of the birds in the program are kept in a 8,000-square-foot barn in the backyard, which holds the likes of kestrel falcons, Siberian eagle owls and African hawk eagles. Pop music blares from a radio inside the barn — a stimulus meant to put the birds at ease.

While some of the birds in the program are endangered, Gewelber said most of their work is meant to be proactive.

“It’s about learning how to breed them in captivity in case something happens out in the wild,” she said. “(Then we’d have) the knowledge on how to bring them back.”

The breeding also helps their abatement business.

“Many people who do abatement work, they have their one bird … (and) it may not be a great bird for abatement,” she said. “We can be selective and find the perfect bird for a property.”

Even more birds can be found inside Gewelber and Kanellis’ home. At the kitchen table, a Peruvian Harris’s hawk named Ranger stands on Kanellis’ arm, one leg curled under its body.

“A bird would not do this unless it’s happy and comfortable,” Kanellis said, referencing the hawk’s posture. “He’s completely content.”

Fulfilling work

Getting to that level of relaxation takes a lot of time, something Gewelber doesn’t seem to have enough of.

The business owner spends at least 40 hours a week working as the director of a dental clinic. When her shift ends, she starts her job at Airborne Wildlife, doing the accounting and paperwork and taking care of dozens of birds.

Gewelber said she and Kanellis have to forgo vacations because of the amount of attention the animals require.

“We can’t go anywhere. … I put everything I have into this,” she said. “We’re married to our birds.”

And that relationship isn’t cheap. Food alone costs upward of $1,500 a month, and the price tag to import certain species can reach tens of thousands of dollars.

But it’s worth the effort. Gewelber said she has been a fan of birds since she was a kid growing up in Southern California. At 11, she learned about falconry, a form of hunting that uses a trained bird of prey.

“I thought that was the coolest thing since sliced bread and wanted to do it,” she said.

It took only three years before she got her first bird, a red-tailed hawk named Fayte that would accompany her to Renaissance fairs. Years later, raptors still play a major role in her life in many forms, from abatement and training to breeding and educational efforts.

“I enjoy sharing our passion,” Gewelber said. “I enjoy other people getting the same enjoyment for the same things I did as a kid.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
St. Rose Parkway Construction - Video
St. Rose Parkway continues to have construction along the six-and-a-half mile road. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Eli Segall go over the construction projects that are coming to Henderson.
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas girls learn about STEAM careers at Luxor esports arena
By / RJ

Clark County School District middle school-age girls toured the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, played Fortnite and listened to speakers during Battle Born Girls Innovate, a program designed to teach them about careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.