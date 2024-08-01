Bookmaker to plead guilty in gambling case tied to Ohtani’s ex-interpreter

Illegal bookmaker Mathew Bowyer, who took millions of dollars in bets from Shohei Ohtani’s former translator, is expected to plead guilty on Aug. 9.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) lines out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara, left, stands next to Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player Shohei Ohtani, right, and translates during an interview at Dodger Stadium, Feb. 3, 2024. A Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from Mizuhara, the ex-interpreter for Ohtani, has agreed to plead guilty to running an illegal gambling business, U.S. authorities announced Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

The illegal bookmaker who took bets from baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s former translator will plead guilty to federal charges of running an illegal gambling business, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Central California said Thursday.

Mathew Bowyer, 49, of San Juan Capistrano, California, also is expected to plead guilty to money laundering and filing a false tax return on Aug. 9.

Bowyer could face up to 10 years in federal prison for the money-laundering count, up to five years for the unlawful gambling business charge and up to three years for the false tax return.

According to his plea agreement, Bowyer operated an unlicensed and illegal bookmaking business that focused on sports betting and violated a California law that prohibits bookmaking. Bowyer’s gambling business remained in operation for at least five years until October 2023 and at times had more than 700 bettors.

He operated the business from various locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties as well as in Las Vegas.

Investigators for the IRS and Homeland Security and court documents did not identify from where Bowyer operated in Las Vegas, but he has been a well-known casino player at Resorts World Las Vegas, according to sources.

A Resorts World representative on Thursday issued an emailed statement: “We are aware of the press release from the DOJ about Mathew R. Bowyer pleading guilty to federal charges. We are cooperating with their ongoing investigation, and we do not comment on pending legal matters.”

Bowyer operated his illegal business while gambling at a casino — identified in court documents as “Casino A” — and sometimes paid his agents commission in Casino A chips.

Connection to translator

One of Bowyer’s clients was Ippei Mizuhara, who pleaded guilty June 4 to one count of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return. Mizuhara was the Japanese-language interpreter and de facto manager of Ohtani, an All-Star who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts and failing to pay tax on his gambling income, according to Justice Department officials. Law enforcement considers Ohtani a victim. Mizuhara’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

From September 2021 to January 2024, Mizuhara placed at least 19,000 bets with Bowyer’s illegal gambling business through one of the betting websites Bowyer used for it. During that period, Mizuhara had total winning bets of at least $142.3 million and total losing bets of at least $182.8 million, leaving Mizuhara owing approximately $40.7 million. Bowyer would increase Mizuhara’s betting limits on a regular basis during that period.

Prosecutors said that from February 2022 to January 2024, Bowyer directed Mizuhara to make payments of at least $16.25 million to Bowyer-controlled bank accounts, all of which were proceeds of Bowyer’s illegal gambling business. Of those illegal proceeds, Bowyer transferred or directed the transfer of at least $9.3 million to a casino in the form of wire transfers as payment for markers for Bowyer and his associates.

Bowyer’s agents

Prosecutors said Bowyer employed agents and subagents — including some casino hosts — who worked for his illegal gambling business who were paid a portion of the losses that bettors incurred and paid. His unlawful business used several Costa Rica-based websites and a call center so agents and customers could place and track bets.

The Associated Press said Thursday that it left messages for Bowyer’s attorney, Diane Bass. Bass said in March that she’d been working with federal prosecutors to resolve her client’s case and confirmed an October raid at his home. Bass told The Associated Press that Mizuhara was placing bets with Bowyer on international soccer but not baseball.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has not confirmed whether it has investigated Bowyer.

