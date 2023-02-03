Boyd Gaming, Raiders team up in new partnership

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming will be the official and exclusive local casino partner of the city’s NFL franchise, they announced Friday.

Keith Smith, second left, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming, and Raiders President Sandra Morgan pose for a photo after announcing a groundbreaking partnership, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Raiders President Sandra Morgan, second right, presents team's jersey to Keith Smith, left, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming, and Marianne Boyd, as Qiava Martinez, right, SVP, chief sales officer, looks on after announcing a groundbreaking partnership, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Raiders President Sandra Morgan addresses the media after Boyd Gaming and Las Vegas Raiders announced a groundbreaking partnership, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Keith Smith, left, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming, Raiders President Sandra Morgan, Marianne Boyd, second right, and Qiava Martinez, SVP, chief sales officer, pose for a photo after announcing a groundbreaking partnership, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Raiders President Sandra Morgan, speaks during the announcement of a groundbreaking partnership with Boyd Gaming, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Keith Smith, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming, speaks during the announcement of a groundbreaking partnership with the Raiders, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Boyd Gaming is preparing to make its mark on the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium through a partnership that makes its Vegas properties the “official and exclusive” local casino.

The deal was made public during a Friday news conference at The Orleans.

The operators behind the Fremont, Aliante Hotel, Sam’s Town and other local properties said its founding partnership will give the company prominent signage and brand placement throughout the stadium, including placing Boyd and its Southern Nevada casinos’ brands on the the west side of the stadium’s upper deck.

Boyd will be a presenting partner at one Raiders home game each year, and the weekly in-season radio show will be “presented by Boyd,” the organizations said. The two brands will also partner in advertising and marketing projects, host Raiders events at Boyd properties and other fan activations, Boyd CEO Keith Smith said.

“Having those 65,000-plus fans here every weekend for Raiders’ home games, it’s tremendous. Our fans from around the country, because we have casinos in 10 other states, come into Las Vegas just to see their team playing the Raiders,” Smith said, adding the partnership was years in the making.

Both organizations also highlighted its shared community values as among the reasons for the partnership, though Smith declined to share details of any philanthropic projects in the works.

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said as an alumna of UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law, she’s long been aware of the company and its founding family’s philanthropic contributions to the region. She sees the partnership as a way to further ingrain the team into the community’s identity.

“When I started, (team owner) Mark Davis told me that he wants to be woven into the fabric of this community,” she said. “That is something that is very near and dear to my heart as I grew up here. We want people to think of the Raiders when they think of Las Vegas.”

