71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

Boyd Gaming sees record 3Q earnings, credits customer loyalty efforts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2021 - 3:14 pm
 
People walk into Main Street Station at the 6 a.m. reopening of the hotel-casino in downtown La ...
People walk into Main Street Station at the 6 a.m. reopening of the hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The Boyd Gaming Corp. property had been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The top executive of Boyd Gaming Corp. on Tuesday said fundamental shifts toward building customer loyalty are driving growth and resulted in record third-quarter earnings results for the Las Vegas company.

The company’s results led the company’s board of directors to authorize a $300 million share repurchase program.

“Since reopening our properties last year, we have made fundamental changes to our operating philosophy, sharpening our focus on building loyalty with core customers while executing our business at a much higher level of efficiency, President and CEO Keith Smith said in a release. “These changes have resulted in five consecutive quarters of strong performance, including record third-quarter results this year.”

Boyd on Tuesday reported net income of $138.2 million, $1.21 a share, on revenue of $843.1 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. That compared with income of $38.1 million, 33 cents a share, on revenue of $652.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas attorney charged with stealing $150K from client
Las Vegas attorney charged with stealing $150K from client
2
10-mile backup reported on I-15 headed south
10-mile backup reported on I-15 headed south
3
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
‘Mattress Mack’ won’t hedge or cash out bets on Astros to win $35.6M
4
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
5
Firefighters burn down houses in Las Vegas, courtesy of developers
Firefighters burn down houses in Las Vegas, courtesy of developers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company ...
DraftKings gets extension to pursue $22.5B takeover deal
By / RJ

Entain said in a statement Tuesday that the company’s board has been in discussions with DraftKings to explore the “merits and feasibility” of a potential deal and set a Nov. 16 “Put Up or Shut Up,” deadline for the proposal.

In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo, a gambler makes a sports bet at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, ...
New Jersey reports billion-dollar sports betting handle in September
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

New Jersey’s sports betting industry in September became the first in the United States to take in more than a billion dollars in bets in a single month. Nevada has yet to release its September numbers.