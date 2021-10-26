Boyd Gaming sees record 3Q earnings, credits customer loyalty efforts

The top executive of Boyd Gaming Corp. on Tuesday said fundamental shifts toward building customer loyalty are driving growth and resulted in record third-quarter earnings results for the Las Vegas company.

People walk into Main Street Station at the 6 a.m. reopening of the hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The Boyd Gaming Corp. property had been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The company’s results led the company’s board of directors to authorize a $300 million share repurchase program.

“Since reopening our properties last year, we have made fundamental changes to our operating philosophy, sharpening our focus on building loyalty with core customers while executing our business at a much higher level of efficiency, President and CEO Keith Smith said in a release. “These changes have resulted in five consecutive quarters of strong performance, including record third-quarter results this year.”

Boyd on Tuesday reported net income of $138.2 million, $1.21 a share, on revenue of $843.1 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. That compared with income of $38.1 million, 33 cents a share, on revenue of $652.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.

