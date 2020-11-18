Caesars closes Bally’s Atlantic City sale to Rhode Island company

The Bally’s brand is also part of the deal with the company now known as Bally’s Corp. and renews speculation that the Las Vegas Strip property could change hands.

FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sister property, Bally’s, did. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is parting ways with one of its iconic brands, Bally’s, completing a sale first contemplated in April.

Reno-based Caesars, which owns a wide variety of brands that it uses in different parts of the country, and its real estate investment trust partner Vici Properties, announced Wednesday that they have completed the sale of Bally’s Atlantic City to Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp., formerly Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

The $25 million transaction opens the door to a potential sale of Bally’s on the Strip, but terms of the deal give Caesars a perpetual license to keep the use of the Bally’s brand at its Strip hotel-casino.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.