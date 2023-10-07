Caesars Entertainment cyberattack may have compromised loyalty member’s information

Caesars Entertainment loyalty program members may have had their personal information stolen, the company said Friday.

Guests walk through New York New York past a sign about MGM's "unforeseen difficulties" on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. A cybersecurity attack is still disrupting hotel and casino operations MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

After a cyberattack in September, many Caesars Entertainment loyalty members have had their information stolen.

Caesars Entertainment announced Friday night that an attack on an IT support vendor the company uses led to information being stolen from the loyalty program database.

That information may include loyalty members’ names, social security numbers, ID numbers and dates of birth, but there was no evidence that account PIN numbers or passwords, payment card numbers or bank account information was taken in the attack, the company said in a press release.

Caesars Entertainment said it’s working to make sure the stolen data is deleted, but did not make any promises that it would happen. Caesars said there is no evidence online so far that the stolen information has been shared, published or misused in any other way.

Caesars Entertainment is offering two years of identity theft protection services through IDX for free to loyalty program members worried about their data being compromised.

The company also urged members to keep an eye on their account statements and credit reports for anything suspicious.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.