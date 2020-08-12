Caesars launches ballot referendum for new Virginia hotel-casino

The “Caesars for Danville” campaign, spearheaded by four community leaders and former Caesars CEO Tony Rodio, will work to win approval for a $400 million resort.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. on Wednesday officially launched a referendum campaign in Virginia aimed at persuading voters to approve construction of a $400 million resort in Danville.

The “Caesars for Danville” campaign kicked off with four co-chairs coordinated by strategic adviser and former Caesars CEO Tony Rodio.

The Caesars Virginia proposal will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. If voters approve, Reno-based Caesars indicated the project would break ground in late 2021 or early 2022, with completion expected by 2023.

The resort would include at least 300 hotel rooms, a full-service spa, pool, casino, a 2,500-seat live entertainment theater, 35,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, bars and restaurants. The company estimates the project will generate 900 construction jobs, 1,300 operational jobs and more than $34 million annually in gaming tax revenue.

The Danville Register & Bee reported that the senior pastor at The Tabernacle on South Boston Road in Danville is leading opposition to the development.

Caesars enlisted House Delegate Danny Marshall, Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, Averett University President Tiffany Franks and minority investor Tammy Wright-Warren to spearhead the “Caesars for Danville” campaign.

